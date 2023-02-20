Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Caleb Ewan tries to see the silver lining after dramatic defeat at UAE Tour

The Australian was edged out by Tim Merlier in photo finish on UAE Tour stage 1.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Caleb Ewan is trying to look at the positives after he was beaten by a hair’s breadth to victory on the opening day of the UAE Tour.

The Lotto-Dstny rider made it into the front split after a dramatic day of racing in the Middle East and went toe-to-toe with Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) into Al Mirfa. After coming out of the Belgian’s wheel when he had already launched his sprint, it looked as though Ewan had the pace to overhaul him.

Ewan pumped his fist in the air after crossing the line, thinking that he had done just enough to score his first road win of the year. However, the win was eventually given to Merlier after a lengthy wait with both riders unable to spot the difference as they watched it on the television.

“I wouldn’t do anything different, really. I was almost fast enough but apparently not quite enough,” Ewan said Obviously, it’s disappointing to miss out on the stage win with such a narrow margin. But the main thing to take away is the fact that I was up there, which shows the good form I’m in and it’s only promising for the next sprint stages this week.”

Also read:

The opening stage in the UAE was packed with drama as the peloton was ripped apart by crosswinds. Ewan almost lost his chances at a sprint early on when he found himself in the second group on the road after an unfortunately timed mechanical issue.

Fortunately for the Australian, there were a few other riders in the same boat and there was help in the chase. It took close to 100 kilometers to bring the front group back and Ewan was ready when the race blew up again inside the final 30 kilometers.

“It was a very tough day out with the echelons happening straight away from the start. Only one or two kilometers in, I punctured and was forced to go for a wheel change, right when all the action started and splits occurred. I was way at the back, but eventually, my teammates helped me in making my way through the groups and getting back to the first chasing group,” he said.

“Eventually I made it to the front group after an entire day of full gas racing, where I found my teammate Jarrad. Just when we thought it would all come back together, we managed to split the group again and be up front. Of course, Jarrad Drizners was a big help out front and made sure I could get to the sprint.”

There will be three more chances for Ewan to get a win on the board before the race is done, after Tuesday’s TTT and Wednesday’s uphill finale.

Photo finish: Caleb Ewan (bottom) is edged out by Tim Merlier (top)
Photo finish: Caleb Ewan (bottom) is edged out by Tim Merlier (top) (Photo: RCS Sport)

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story