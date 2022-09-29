Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race back after two-year hiatus

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Following two years closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race is back for 2023.

The one-day WorldTour races and public rides were shelved in 2021 and 2022, but local backers are stepping up again now that the COVID coast is clear.

“I’m so happy that we are back,” said Cadel Evans, the 2011 Tour de France winner. “The last two years has been challenging for us all but, thanks to the many who have continued to work hard and keep our quest alive, we can welcome old and new riders back.”

Officials Wednesday confirmed the dates for 2023 from January 27-29, with the TAC People’s Ride set for the January 28, and the women’s WorldTour race on the same day, and the men’s WorldTour race on January 29.

Registration is open for the TAC People’s Ride, with distances of 35km, 50km and 125km.