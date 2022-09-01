Broken collarbone forces Coryn Labecki out of world championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) will miss the road world championships in Australia this month and will end her season early after breaking her collarbone and fracturing a rib in a crash at the Simac Ladies Tour.

The American was competing for the first time since June at the six-day race, but she crashed in the early part of Tuesday’s opening stage and immediately left the race.

She confirmed the injury and her withdrawal from the world championships on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, I have to report that I broke my clavicle and fractured a rib on stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour,” she wrote alongside a photo from a hospital bed.

After not racing since the U.S. national championships in June, Simac was due to be a final tune-up before heading to Australia for the worlds later this month, but instead cut her return short to focus on getting better ahead of the 2023 season.

“I was so looking forward to being back racing with the girls and use the race as final prep towards worlds. I have decided to pass on the World Championships in Australia and focus on my recovery.”

This injury is the latest in a list of setbacks during the 30-year-old’s season, her first for Jumbo-Visma. After catching Covid in May, a stomach bug in June saw Labecki miss the Tour de France Femmes and take several weeks out of racing.

With Marianne Vos sidelined for much of the spring due to COVID, Labecki was able to step into a leadership role during the classics, a positive she draws from a difficult year.

“This season has not been kind to me,” she said. “Although I will say that my spring was healthy and decent and I am grateful for that.

“This summer has been a true test but trust me when I say that I will be back! I will come out of this tougher than before plus a plate and 6 screws heavier as well.”

Though the Women’s WorldTour calendar continues into October with the Tour de Romandie, Labecki confirmed that this will be the end of her 2022 season.

Labecki’s absence opens up a spot on the United States’ seven-rider squad for worlds, which is currently made up of Krista Doebel-Hickok, Veronica Ewers, Kristen Faulkner, Emma Langley, Skylar Schneider, and Leah Thomas. USA Cycling has not confirmed if it will fill the place.

The world championships begin on September 18 with the elite time trials.