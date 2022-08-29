Brodie Chapman signs for Trek-Segafredo

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Brodie Chapman has joined Trek-Segafredo for the 2023 season. The versatile 31-year-old has spent the last three seasons at FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope.

The Australian is the fourth major signing for the American team after Amanda Spratt (from BikeExchange-Jayco), Gaia Realini (neo-pro), and Lisa Klein (from Canyon-SRAM) were announced earlier in August.

“Ever since its inception I’ve admired their collective strength and how they fully commit to their winning riders,” Chapman said in a press release issued by her future team.

“Their combined tactics and strength in the peloton are a force to be reckoned with and it’s something I’ve dreamed about being a part of. When Ina got in contact with me, I had butterflies in my stomach, and that doesn’t happen that often these days. I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

Also read:

Chapman has forged a career as one of the most respected and loyal domestiques in the women’s peloton but she has also become a winner in her own right too. This season she soloed cleared to the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry. She was also a key component in Marta Cavalli’s Giro d’Italia runner-up spot earlier this summer.

“I think Trek have raised the level of professional women’s cycling,” Chapman said. “I’m mostly excited to learn from the other experienced riders and staff at the team. We’ve got a good balance of new talent and a lot of experience.

“Personally, I hope that I can contribute to the team, and I really hope to learn a lot and develop as a rider with the help of the Team. I definitely see the WWT calendar growing as well so it’s important to have a spread of talent and I think Trek- Segafredo have built a really good team around that for the next few years, and I absolutely can’t wait.”