Road

British youngster Thomas Gloag set for Jumbo-Visma in 2023

The 20-year-old attended Ineos Grenadiers camps previously, but rival picks him up.

Jumbo-Visma may have just won the Tour de France, and have one of the strongest teams in the world, but the Dutch outfit is still continuing to develop riders for the future and will enlist the services of Thomas Gloag in 2023 on a multiple-year contract.

Gloag is only 20, and races for Andrew McQuaid’s Trinity Racing, but he has been on the radar of several top WorldTour teams for the last couple of seasons.

The British rider attended an Ineos Grenadiers training camp last winter, but VeloNews has learned that Jumbo-Visma has done enough to persuade the youngster to join them for next year and beyond. Gloag will be sole British rider on the team next year as things stand.

Gloag has been highly tipped for the top for several seasons. He won an impressive stage to the summit of Plateau de Beille, beating several strong U23 Jumbo-Visma riders in the process, at the 2021 Ronde de l’Isard and finished third overall.

He also finished fourth overall in the Baby Giro d’Italia last year year and was on course for a top-10 at the Tour de l’Avenir before abandoning towards the end of the race.

This season he finished third at Flèche Ardennaise and he picked up two top-10s at the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta-Mont Blanc.

Jumbo-Visma was not available for comment when contacted by VeloNews. Transfers and signings are typically announced from August onwards.

