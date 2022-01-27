Become a Member

Road

Brandon Rivera crashes, ends up in same hospital as Egan Bernal

Ineos Grenadiers confirm rider suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow, and a dislocated AC joint.

There’s more bad news coming out of Colombia.

Media reports there say Brandon Rivera, the childhood friend of Egan Bernal who also rides on Ineos Grenadiers, was involved in a crash Thursday.

Team officials confirmed the incident in a post on social media:

“Unfortunately, Brandon Rivera crashed while training in Colombia today and been taken to hospital. He’s suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow, and has dislocated his AC joint. Get well soon, amigo.”

Also read:

Reports say that he was transported to the same hospital where Bernal is recovering from his devastating crash Monday that left the 2019 Tour de France winner with neck and back injuries as well as a broken femur and patella.

Both riders are now at the Clínica de la Universidad de La Sabana north of Bogotá.

