Brandon McNulty to lead UAE Emirates at Critérium du Dauphiné

Brandon McNulty will take the helm of leadership at the Critérium du Dauphiné in a bid for a top GC result.

The U.S. rider will use the eight-stage French race (June 5-12) to chase the podium before what’s expected to be a return to the Tour de France next month.

“Since the beginning of the year the Dauphiné has always been a goal,” McNulty said. “I’ve had a good build up in training for this race, the level will be very high but we’re going in with a strong team and we’ll aim to be active on each stage.”

McNulty has had an up-and-down season so far in 2022, winning three races early in a hot start to the new campaign, only to crash in Liege-Bastogne-Liege and then fall ill at the Tour de Romandie.

The all-rounder says he’s back in top condition and ready to swing for the fences in the Dauphiné that concludes with a pair of challenging climbing stages in the Alps.

“I had a crash in Liege which set me back a bit and knocked me a bit for Romandie where I also came down bronchitis,” he said Friday.

“But I’m back to full health now and all things considered it’s been a pretty amazing season so far so I’m really looking forward to kicking-off this second half.”

McNulty is expected to return to the Tour next month, when he will help Tadej Pogačar make a run for a third straight yellow jersey. Pogačar has been training at altitude and will race the Tour of Slovenia later this month before heading to Denmark for the Tour.

Others starting the Dauphiné include George Bennett and Juan Ayuso, with Sebastian Molano poised to try his luck in the bunch finishes.

UAE Team Emirates for Critérium du Dauphiné

Camilo Ardila (Col)

Juan Ayuso (Spa)

George Bennett (NZ)

Brandon McNulty (USA)

Sebastian Molano (Col)

Ivo Oliveira (Por)

Oliviero Troia (Ita)