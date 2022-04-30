Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Road

Brandon McNulty out of Tour of Romandie with respiratory tract infection

American ace abandons ahead of 'queen stage' of Romandie after riding into top-10 through start of the week.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Brandon McNulty bailed out of the Tour of Romandie on Saturday.

McNulty’s UAE Emirates team confirmed Saturday morning that the 24-year-old is suffering a respiratory tract infection.

The American ace had sat poised in eighth on GC in the Swiss race, just 25 seconds back on race leader Rohan Dennis after Friday’s stage 3.

After enjoying a hot start to the season with victories at Trofeo Calvia, Faun-Ardèche Classic and a tough hilly stage at Paris-Nice, McNulty had a tricky spring.

He was forced out of a planned start at Itzulia Basque Country early April with COVID and was caught up in the heavy crash that blighted Liège-Bastogne-Liège last weekend.

The next race on his calendar is the Tour de France, where he’s set to play superdomestique for double defending champion Tadej Pogačar.

promo logo