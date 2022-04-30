Brandon McNulty out of Tour of Romandie with respiratory tract infection

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Brandon McNulty bailed out of the Tour of Romandie on Saturday.

McNulty’s UAE Emirates team confirmed Saturday morning that the 24-year-old is suffering a respiratory tract infection.

The American ace had sat poised in eighth on GC in the Swiss race, just 25 seconds back on race leader Rohan Dennis after Friday’s stage 3.

After enjoying a hot start to the season with victories at Trofeo Calvia, Faun-Ardèche Classic and a tough hilly stage at Paris-Nice, McNulty had a tricky spring.

He was forced out of a planned start at Itzulia Basque Country early April with COVID and was caught up in the heavy crash that blighted Liège-Bastogne-Liège last weekend.

The next race on his calendar is the Tour de France, where he’s set to play superdomestique for double defending champion Tadej Pogačar.