Brandon McNulty delivers season-opening victory at Trofeo Calvia

What a way to start the 2022 racing season for Brandon McNulty (UAE Emirates).

The American lit up the opening day of the Mallorca Challenge with a blistering attack midway through the Trofeo Calvia to gap the entire group in the 154.7km race.

McNulty fended off a chasing group of some big names, and hit the 5km to go banner nursing a lead of just more than 1 minute, after making his winning move with 60km to go.

The 23-year-old used his time trial skills to power home the victory.

“I’m super happy. It was a great way to start the year. It was a tough day, but it was really good for me and the team as well,” McNulty said after his win.

“It was up and down all day, there were never really any flat roads so as the group became smaller was able to establish a gap. I knew that if I was able to hold on it would be tough to chase with the road the way that it is, twisty and always up and down. I put an attack in and I was able to hold on for the win, so I’m super happy.”

The victory is McNulty’s first since joining UAE Emirates and the WorldTour in 2020. In 2019, he won the overall and a stage at the Giro di Sicilia riding for Rally UHC Cycling.

For this season, McNulty will see some opportunities for his own results at such races as the Volta ao Algarve, Paris-Nice and the Tour de Romandie before a return to the Tour de France to help teammate Tadej Pogačar.

The five-day Mallorca Challenge continues Thursday with the second leg in the Trofeo Alcudia. The loop course runs up and over the hills around Port d’Alcudia on the north side of the island, with a bunch kick likely in the cards.

2022 Trofeo Calvia results