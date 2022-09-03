Brandon McNulty confirms he will not race road worlds

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

JAEN, Spain (VN) — Following a long season that included both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, Brandon McNulty confirmed Saturday he will not race the road world championships later this month.

McNulty earned a spot on the U.S. elite men’s national team selection, but will opt out of racing in Australia.

“I am not properly prepared for it, and I am feeling really fatigued,” McNulty told VeloNews. “I won’t be racing. It’s better I go home.”

McNulty is making his debut this month at the Vuelta, but said his ambitions were torpedoed at the start of the race with a small illness. Going into Saturday’s climbing stage, McNulty and UAE Emirates were rallying around Juan Ayuso and João Almeida.

McNulty’s absence from the worlds will be the first time he’s skipping the races since he won the junior world time trial title in 2016 and won bronze in the junior ITT in 2015.

McNulty won silver in the U23 time trial in 2017, and bronze in 2019. He made his elite worlds debut in 2020 and returned in 2021.

Last month, USA Cycling confirmed it received six of seven starting spots for the Wollongong worlds course. McNulty was slated only to start the road race.

The team named McNulty along with Neilson Powless, Magnus Sheffield, Lawson Craddock, and Kyle Murphy, leaving one spot yet unfilled.

Craddock and Sheffield are scheduled to ride the individual time trial.

It’s not yet confirmed who will take McNulty’s spot or if USA Cycling will bring a final rider to fill its allotment for the elite men’s road race.