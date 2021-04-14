Brabantse Pijl: Tom Pidcock wows Wout van Aert and Matteo Trentin for first pro win

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wowed Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Matto Trentin (Lotto-Soudal) in the closing meters of the 2021 Brabantse Pijl.

Matteo Trentin attacked the front group of 16 inside 30km to go on the finishing circuit, and after staying away, solo, for nearly 15km was joined by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

The chase group lead by Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-Citroën) had nearly made contact with the three leaders, forcing them to open the sprint with less than 400m to go.

Full report and results to follow.