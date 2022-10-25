Boulder native Jared Scott turns pro in 2023: ‘I’m ready to prove my worth’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jared Scott is set to see some pro cycling in 2023.

The long-running Italian ProTeam Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè confirmed Tuesday that Scott will be on its books for the new year. VeloNews previously reported the news of the move from Aevolo last week.

The deal makes for due reward for a season come good for the 20-year-old Scott.

The Boulder native tore to victory in the final stage of Redlands Bicycle Classic, won the best young rider’s jersey at Tour of the Gila, and was a close second in the U.S. time trial championships.

”I am very excited to join this team, there have been several developments and improvements taking place ahead of the new season, and there is a lot of work and dedication behind it,” Scott said. “I am very excited to be here and ready to prove my worth.”

As a ProTeam-level squad, Bardiani sees a full program of 1.Pro and 2.Pro races and is typically a shoo-in for a wildcard ride at the Giro d’Italia.

Scott is one of six new signings for 2023 as the team builds around youth. Seven riders at the Italian team are 21 or younger.

The Coloradan will be the only native English speaker on the 18-rider roster for 2023, and its first North American racer in more than a decade.

“Given Jared’s results so far in national races, we can only hope for a positive future for this young man who will juggle Under-23 and professional races from next year,” team manager Roberto Reverberi said.

Scott’s step into Italy makes for another landmark for Mike Creed as he focuses on rider development and progression with his Aevolo project.

“The whole point of this team is to bring the guys on so they can go to bigger and better teams, so this has been a success on his part and our part,” Creed told VeloNews.