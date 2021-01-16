Bora-Hansgrohe riders sent to hospital after crash with vehicle during training ride

Several Bora-Hansgrohe riders were sent a hospital following a crash involving a car Saturday, team officials said.

Riders were on a training ride Saturday near Italy’s Lake Garda on the last day of a team camp when the group was involved in a crash with a vehicle. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that a SUV did not stop at an intersection, and struck a group of several of the team’s riders.

Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, officials reported. Kelderman and Selig suffered concussions, and Schillinger is still being diagnosed, officials said. Kelderman joined the team for 2021, and told reporters last week he was putting the Tour de France at the center of his calendar.

La Gazzetta reported that Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Max Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann were also in the group, but did not suffer serious injuries. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan had already completed his day’s training, and was not involved.

The German team was wrapping up its training camp in northern Italy this weekend before traveling to Spain’s Gran Canaria to continue preparations for the 2021 season.

Dutch rider Ide Schelling posted a message on his Strava account, which was later removed, indicating that he left his teammates early and missed the crash. “Bit of a sh*t end to the camp. There was a major crash with a car. All riders have crashed. Today I had an angel on my shoulders, as I decided not to join the group for an extra half hour. I don’t know anything else yet, but keep a close eye on Bora-Hansgrohe’s social media.”

Team officials have not yet provided further updates on the condition of the riders.

The incident struck a similar chord to what happened in 2016, when an elderly driver on the wrong side of the road in Spain struck a group of six riders from Giant-Alpecin (now Team DSM) during a training ride in a pre-season camp.