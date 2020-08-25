Bora-Hansgrohe pulls team out of Bretagne Classic with COVID-19 confirmation

The Bora-Hansgrohe team withdrew for the Bretagne Classic this morning after one of the team’s riders received a positive COVID-19 test result. The unidentified rider had already passed the 6-day test, but the subsequent 3-day test proved positive. As a result, the entire team withdrew from the French race.

“We received the positive result this morning and reacted immediately,” said Jan-Niklas Droste, a member of the squad’s medical team. “The team cannot participate in the race. All team members who have been in direct contact with the rider will go into self-isolation according to official regulations.” Droste added that the affected rider is asymptomatic and displays no signs of illness.

According to the official start list, Cesare Benedetti, Marcus Burghardt, Jean-Pierre Drucker, Patrick Gamper, Oscar Gatto, Jay McCarthy, and Ide Schelling were all scheduled to start in the race formerly known as the Grand Prix de Plouay.

None of the riders were scheduled to line up for the Tour de France on Saturday in Nice.