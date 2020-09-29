Boels-Dolmans signs Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

Boels-Dolmans will become SD Worx in the 2021 season, but the team is not waiting until the new year to bring on top talent.

The 34-year-old climbing specialist Ashleigh Moolamn Pasio, from the Republic of South Africa, will be leaving Team CCC at the end of the current year.

Moolman Pasio was sixth at the recent 2020 Giro Rosa, and has proven herself in one-day races as well as stage races.

Sports director Danny Stam boasted that, “I think we have captured one of the best female climbers in the women’s peloton with Moolman Pasio.”

Moolman Pasio has been one of the most consistent riders at the Giro Rosa. In 2018, she finished second behind Annemiek van Vleuten, and was fourth overall at the Italian stage race in 2019.

“With Ashleigh, I hope to have an extra rider in the tougher races who will play a role in the finals. In this way we can race in a more dominant way,” Stam added.

Team SD Worx has committed the South African for the next two years.

“It is the strength of the team that they are able and willing to play multiple aces in the final of the big races. Although the team changes next year, the core remains largely the same. With this strong team, we have many options next season. We can play different tactics in the finals. This makes us unpredictable for the competition and will make the races even better to watch for our fans,” Moolman Pasio said in a team statement.

SD Worx is further strengthening its climbing lineup with 23-year-old Czech rider Nikola Noskova. The young talent, also a solid time trialist, is on a one-year contract with the team.

Team SD Worx already has 12 riders confirmed for the 2021 season, including newly-crowned world champion in road and time trialist disciplines Anna van der Breggen. She will be joined by Chantal Blaak, Jolien d’Hoore, Amy Pieters, Lonneke Uneken, Christine Majerus, Demi Vollering, Elena Cecchini, Roxane Fournier, Anna Shackley, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, and Nikola Noskova.