Boels and Dolmans to continue as sponsors of Team SD Worx

The Boels Rental Company and the Dolmans Landscaping Group, which had been the title sponsors of the Boels-Dolmans women’s professional team from 2010 through 2020 have each indicated continued support for the SD Worx squad for the 2021 season.

“We have put together a very nice team over the past ten years. We have built up the team and have taken women’s cycling to a higher level,” said Marcel Goes of the Boels Rental company.

While the two previous title sponsors will no longer be featured as prominently as in the previous decade — in which a world championship was won by a rider on the team no less than five times — Boels and Dolmans have each re-upped as sponsors for the current season, citing continued involvement due to the team’s ambitions aligning closely with the sponsors’ respective values. And as a continuation of the relationship between the sponsors and the team, both the Boels’ and Dolmans’ branding will appear on SD Worx’s jerseys in 2021.

“We are committing ourselves to the team again this year because the ambitions of the team are completely in line with Boels Rental. In addition, we want to remain involved in the great success that we have achieved in recent years,” Goes said.

Dutch news outlet Wielerflits reports that team director and owner Erwin Janssen will remain with SD Worx.

“We are proud that we can still link our name to the team”, says Janssen. “Because we will also continue to manage the team, the connection remains strong. It is great that Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping Group remain loyal to the team now that SD Worx has taken over the baton.”

The Belgian-based SD Worx squad currently features 2020 world road and time trial champion Anna van der Breggen, world esports champion Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, as well as Karol-Ann Canuel, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Jolien d’Hoore, Amy Pieters, Lonneke Uneken, Christine Majerus, Demi Vollering, Elena Cecchini, Roxane Fournier, Anna Shackley, Niamh Fisher-Black, and Nikola Noskova.