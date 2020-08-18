Bob Jungels transfers to Ag2r-La Mondiale on two-year contract

Bob Jungels will be joining Ag2r-Citroën for 2021 and 2022.

The Luxembourg national champion and Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner will transfer to the French team from Deceuninck-Quick-Step next season, officials announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old will be joining a team refocusing its ambitions on the classics. Last week, the squad also made a marquee signing of cobbles star Greg Van Avermaet. Together with Oliver Naesen and newly-signed Michael Schar, the team set to be known as Ag2r-Citroën in 2021 to reflect new sponsorship will pack a potent classics unit.

“With riders like Oliver Naesen and Greg Van Avermaet, the team will be very ambitious in the classics, and it’s very motivating to be part of this group,” Jungels said Tuesday. “And of course, we will still be looking at the stage races, since I know that this team has had a strong history in this area. I definitely want to achieve great things, initially in the one-week races, but then also in the grand tours.”

Though better-known for his one-day racing palmàres, Jungels has tasted success in both the grand tours and shorter stage races. With Romain Bardet and Pierre Latour leaving the team in 2021, the 27-year-old will be given the opportunity to lead his new team’s GC ambitions.

“I’ve been following Bob’s career since he was an amateur. I had already tried to sign him in the past, and now I am happy that he will join the AG2R-Citroën Team,” said team manager Vincent Lavenu. “He will be one of the leaders of our team, in the classics, but also in stage races. Bob has already finished twice in the top 10 of the Giro d’Italia, so we will assist him with our experience in this area and he will be supported by young climbers.”

Having ridden with Deceuninck-Quick-Step since 2016, it seems the Belgian team was reluctant to let him go, saying that his “spirit, commitment, panache and professionalism” embodies their “Wolfpack” ethos.

“We would have liked to keep Bob and we’re a bit sad at the thought of his departure, but it is as it is, this is cycling. Bob was one of our best riders in the past couple of years,” said Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere. “He’s also one of the founding members of the original Wolfpack generation, and he’ll forever have a special place here.”