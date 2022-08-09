Bob Jungels leaves AG2R Citroën for Bora-Hansgrohe

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bob Jungels has signed a contract with Bora-Hansgrohe, bringing to an end his two-year stint at AG2R Citroën Team.

The Luxembourg rider won stage 9 of this year’s Tour de France and finished 12th overall in Paris to cap a wonderful come back after 18 months lost of health problems. Bora did not specify the length of the rider’s deal, only calling it a ‘multi-year’ contract.

He signed for AG2R Citroën Team at the start of 2021 but was diagnosed with arterial endofibrosis last year and underwent surgery to correct the issue. It wasn’t until this year’s Tour de Suisse when he form began to return with a top-ten spot on GC his reward.

Before his health issues Jungels was considered one of the best all-round riders in the peloton. A winner of both Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, he also finished inside the top ten at the Giro d’Italia on two occasions.

Moving to Bora-Hansgrohe will see Jungels add further depth to the team’s GC ambitions, even with the expected loss of Wilco Kelderman to Jumbo-Visma for 2023.

“I am very excited to be riding for Bora-Hansgrohe from next season onwards. As a team I feel it’s the right fit for me to return to consistent performances on the WorldTour and I look forward to playing a big role in team victories for the coming seasons. I’m sure that I can still develop as a rider and I’m also willing to work hard for it. For me, this change feels like it’s the start of something big,” said Jungels.

Team director Rolf Aldag praised Jungels’ versatility.

“Bob is a very interesting rider. One gets the feeling that he’s been in the peloton forever, yet he is just in his prime racing age. He brings an incredible amount of experience, but at the same time also a lot of potential. We also believe that this potential is not yet fully exhausted and we would like to work together with Bob on his development. In terms of rider type, he fits perfectly into our multi-captain strategy. We’d like to continue to add more depth to our squad to make it difficult for our competitors to predict our racing. Bob can certainly play a key role in important races as he is very versatile,” Aldag said.