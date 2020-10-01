Road

BinckBank Tour stage 3: Mads Pedersen takes the win on wet roads

The former world champion was escorted by a Trek-Segafredo leadout through the final, wet and technical kilometers of a reconfigured stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the 2020 BinckBank Tour.

The former world champion on the road was escorted by a Trek-Segafredo leadout through the final, wet and technical kilometers of a reconfigured stage, to clear the front of the field with enough time for a victory salute.

“It was hectic but my team has worked very well. We took our responsibility from the start and I was able to finish it. That is very nice,” Pedersen said. “It’s not that I like such rainy conditions but I don’t mind racing in the rain. You just have to accept it.”

Pederson’s teammate Jasper Philipsen was moving well enough to come through the line in second place, ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who finished in third.

Pedersen is no stranger to going fast on wet roads. His win at the 2019 UCI world road cycling championships was on wet roads, which appeared to nearly flood at times during last year’s race.

With the win, Pedersen assumes the jersey for the best-placed sprinter.

Trek-Segafredo was able to establish control with just 2.5km to go and brought back Jonas Rickaert (Total Direct Energie) who was the lone survivor of a five-man break.

The final 2,000m in the town of Aalters were hectic, on narrow, rain-soaked roads, but Pedersen managed to stay on Philipsen’s wheel long enough to be setup for a favorable position from which to launch his successful push across the line.

The third stage of the 2020 BinckBank Tour came the day after an unscheduled rest day when with just hours notice, host towns in the Netherlands told race officials they would not be able to conduct the event due to rapidly increasing numbers of those affected by COVID-19.

Race organizers quickly scrambled to find alternate routes, and were successful in creating an all-Belgian solution.

The new stage 3 route was raced over seven laps totaling 156km on a Kermesse-style circuit near Bruges and Ghent.

BinckBank Tour Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:26:13
2PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4VAN POPPEL DannyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
5MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
6ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
7LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
8SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
9MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
10VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling0:00
11VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
12TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
13BISSEGGER StefanEF Pro Cycling0:00
14PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
15CAPIOT AmaurySport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00
16VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
17KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb0:00
18ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
19SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
21THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:00
22NÕMMELA AkselBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:00
23MARTINELLI DavideAstana Pro Team0:00
24CAVENDISH MarkBahrain - McLaren0:00
25WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:00
26LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
27VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:00
28MARECZKO JakubCCC Team0:00
29STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott0:00
30JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling0:00
31COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:00
32DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale0:00
33KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
34NAESEN LawrenceAG2R La Mondiale0:00
35BEULLENS CédricSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00
36HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - McLaren0:00
37KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:00
38ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
39ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
40KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
41RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
42CARDIS RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
43LAWLESS ChrisINEOS Grenadiers0:00
44DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:00
45RUTSCH JonasEF Pro Cycling0:00
46VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
47LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:00
48EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott0:00
49JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
50LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
51DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team0:00
52OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
53KONYCHEV AlexanderMitchelton-Scott0:00
54VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
55EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb0:00
56KOCH JonasCCC Team0:00
57DUPONT TimothyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
58DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
59VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
60WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
61RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
62SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb0:00
63GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:00
64DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale0:00
65KREDER WesleyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
66BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling0:00
67HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team0:00
68OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
69POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
70VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
71DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:00
72VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team0:00
73BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:00
74LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
75MAS LluísMovistar Team0:00
76DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:00
77MAES NikolasLotto Soudal0:00
78MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
79VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
80STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
81VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal0:00
82DE BIE SeanBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:00
83LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:00
84BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
85MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:00
86GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren0:00
87NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:00
88LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
89WEEMAES SashaSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00
90MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
91VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team0:00
92DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb0:00
93RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates0:00
94VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale0:00
95BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team0:00
96MENTEN MilanSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00
97TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
98LANGEVELD SebastianEF Pro Cycling0:00
99TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
100LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
101FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team0:00
102RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers0:00
103ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team0:00
104SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - McLaren0:00
105RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:00
106WIRTGEN TomBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:00
107PLANCKAERT BaptisteBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:00
108BASSO LeonardoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
109PIBERNIK LukaBahrain - McLaren0:00
110DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling0:00
111BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:26
112COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:26
113SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:26
114SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb0:26
115VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team0:26
116WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
117VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team0:26
118NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:26
119BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates0:26
120MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:26
121VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling0:26
122SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott0:26
123GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:26
124KNEES ChristianINEOS Grenadiers0:26
125GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team0:26
126DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott0:31
127LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:31
128SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe0:31
129CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:31
130SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott0:31
131VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ0:31
132TAMINIAUX LionelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:54
133WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal1:15
134DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:15
135OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling1:30
136SCULLY TomEF Pro Cycling1:30
137JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30
138EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30
139VAN ROOY KennethSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:30
140GAUDIN DamienTeam Total Direct Energie1:30
141SUTER JoelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:30
142BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1:45
143PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie1:50
144DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert1:54
145THOMSON Jay RobertNTT Pro Cycling1:54
146GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team2:09
147LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie2:09
148ROBEET LudovicBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles3:05
149EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
150VANSPEYBROUCK PieterCircus - Wanty Gobert3:23
151GROVES KadenMitchelton-Scott3:23
152TILLER RasmusNTT Pro Cycling3:23
153MCCABE TravisIsrael Start-Up Nation3:28
154GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:45
155QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo5:02
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo6:25:23
2PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:07
4ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:08
5TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
6VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:13
7LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
8CAVENDISH MarkBahrain - McLaren0:15
9VAN POPPEL DannyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:16
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:16
11MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:16
12BISSEGGER StefanEF Pro Cycling0:16
13ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
14SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
15WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:16
16VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:16
17MARECZKO JakubCCC Team0:16
18ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
19NÕMMELA AkselBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:16
20VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling0:16
21PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert0:16
22NAESEN LawrenceAG2R La Mondiale0:16
23COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:16
24DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale0:16
25SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe0:16
26THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:16
27DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:16
28EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb0:16
29JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling0:16
30KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:16
31KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:16
32CARDIS RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:16
33MARTINELLI DavideAstana Pro Team0:16
34VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:16
35KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:16
36JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:16
37HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - McLaren0:16
38LAWLESS ChrisINEOS Grenadiers0:16
39VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:16
40DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb0:16
41DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:16
42DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale0:16
43DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe0:16
44VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:16
45LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:16
46KREDER WesleyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:16
47MAES NikolasLotto Soudal0:16
48MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:16
49EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation0:16
50BEULLENS CédricSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:52
51RUTSCH JonasEF Pro Cycling0:52
52POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
53VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale0:52
54SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - McLaren0:52
55RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:54
56LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:56
57DE BIE SeanBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:00
58CAPIOT AmaurySport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:04
59SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1:04
60KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:08
61GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:08
62HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team1:08
63LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:08
64STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08
65TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:08
66LANGEVELD SebastianEF Pro Cycling1:08
67TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08
68WIRTGEN TomBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:08
69RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:22
70LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:25
71ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:25
72LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:25
73GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren1:25
74RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:25
75VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team1:25
76WEEMAES SashaSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:25
77PLANCKAERT BaptisteBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:25
78PIBERNIK LukaBahrain - McLaren1:25
79SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:27
80KNEES ChristianINEOS Grenadiers1:34
81VAN ROOY KennethSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:46
82MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:46
83SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:52
84WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
85STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:58
86VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie1:58
87DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1:58
88BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:58
89NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:58
90VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal1:58
91MENTEN MilanSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:58
92FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team1:58
93BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:24
94SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb2:24
95CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:29
96LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe2:29
97VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ2:29
98LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:41
99BEVIN PatrickCCC Team2:51
100GAUDIN DamienTeam Total Direct Energie2:55
101WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma3:07
102GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team3:07
103WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal3:13
104SUTER JoelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles3:28
105JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:28
106LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie4:02
107DUPONT TimothyCircus - Wanty Gobert4:04
108MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert4:04
109VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04
110BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation4:04
111RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers4:04
112GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team4:07
113RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:19
114MCCABE TravisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:36
115DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling5:01
116ROBEET LudovicBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles5:03
117LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ5:12
118PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie5:15
119COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates5:20
120VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling5:20
121BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates5:20
122GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling5:27
123VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team5:40
124ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma5:43
125KONYCHEV AlexanderMitchelton-Scott5:43
126BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling5:43
127VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma5:43
128DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo5:43
129MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:43
130BASSO LeonardoINEOS Grenadiers5:43
131KOCH JonasCCC Team5:47
132OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates6:03
133SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott6:09
134VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team6:17
135SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott6:18
136OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling6:24
137SCULLY TomEF Pro Cycling6:24
138TAMINIAUX LionelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles6:40
139QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo7:00
140THOMSON Jay RobertNTT Pro Cycling7:04
141OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates7:30
142MAS LluísMovistar Team7:30
143VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team7:56
144NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale7:56
145DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix8:42
146TILLER RasmusNTT Pro Cycling8:49
147GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:52
148EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma8:58
149EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott10:04
150BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team10:04
151ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team10:04
152DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott10:35
153DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert11:58
154GROVES KadenMitchelton-Scott13:23
155VANSPEYBROUCK PieterCircus - Wanty Gobert13:27
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo55
2PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates55
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe44
4VAN POPPEL DannyCircus - Wanty Gobert38
5MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix27
6MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie23
7BISSEGGER StefanEF Pro Cycling17
8ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step15
9DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb15
10EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb13
11LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
12SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
13VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix11
14VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling10
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic