BinckBank Tour stage 3: Mads Pedersen takes the win on wet roads
The former world champion was escorted by a Trek-Segafredo leadout through the final, wet and technical kilometers of a reconfigured stage.
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the 2020 BinckBank Tour.
The former world champion on the road was escorted by a Trek-Segafredo leadout through the final, wet and technical kilometers of a reconfigured stage, to clear the front of the field with enough time for a victory salute.
“It was hectic but my team has worked very well. We took our responsibility from the start and I was able to finish it. That is very nice,” Pedersen said. “It’s not that I like such rainy conditions but I don’t mind racing in the rain. You just have to accept it.”
Pederson’s teammate Jasper Philipsen was moving well enough to come through the line in second place, ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who finished in third.
Pedersen is no stranger to going fast on wet roads. His win at the 2019 UCI world road cycling championships was on wet roads, which appeared to nearly flood at times during last year’s race.
With the win, Pedersen assumes the jersey for the best-placed sprinter.
Trek-Segafredo was able to establish control with just 2.5km to go and brought back Jonas Rickaert (Total Direct Energie) who was the lone survivor of a five-man break.
The final 2,000m in the town of Aalters were hectic, on narrow, rain-soaked roads, but Pedersen managed to stay on Philipsen’s wheel long enough to be setup for a favorable position from which to launch his successful push across the line.
The third stage of the 2020 BinckBank Tour came the day after an unscheduled rest day when with just hours notice, host towns in the Netherlands told race officials they would not be able to conduct the event due to rapidly increasing numbers of those affected by COVID-19.
Race organizers quickly scrambled to find alternate routes, and were successful in creating an all-Belgian solution.
The new stage 3 route was raced over seven laps totaling 156km on a Kermesse-style circuit near Bruges and Ghent.
BinckBank Tour Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26:13
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|5
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|6
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|7
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|8
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|9
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|10
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|11
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|12
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|13
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|14
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|15
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00
|16
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|17
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|18
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|19
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|21
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|22
|NÕMMELA Aksel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00
|23
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|24
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|25
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|26
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|27
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|28
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|0:00
|29
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|30
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|31
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|32
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|33
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|34
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|35
|BEULLENS Cédric
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00
|36
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|37
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|38
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|39
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|40
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|41
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|42
|CARDIS Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|43
|LAWLESS Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|44
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|45
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|46
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|47
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|48
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|49
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|50
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|51
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|52
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|53
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|54
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|55
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|56
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|0:00
|57
|DUPONT Timothy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|58
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|59
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|60
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|61
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|62
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|63
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|64
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|65
|KREDER Wesley
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|66
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|67
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|68
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|69
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|70
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|71
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|72
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|0:00
|73
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|74
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|75
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|76
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|77
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|78
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|79
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|80
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|81
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|82
|DE BIE Sean
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00
|83
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|84
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|85
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|86
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|87
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|88
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|89
|WEEMAES Sasha
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00
|90
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|91
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|0:00
|92
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|93
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|94
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|95
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|96
|MENTEN Milan
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00
|97
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|98
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|99
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|100
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|101
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|102
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|103
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|104
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|105
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|106
|WIRTGEN Tom
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00
|107
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00
|108
|BASSO Leonardo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|109
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|110
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|111
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|112
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|113
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|114
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|0:26
|115
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|0:26
|116
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|117
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|0:26
|118
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26
|119
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|120
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|121
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:26
|122
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26
|123
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:26
|124
|KNEES Christian
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|125
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26
|126
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31
|127
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|128
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|129
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:31
|130
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31
|131
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:31
|132
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:54
|133
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15
|134
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:15
|135
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:30
|136
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:30
|137
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|138
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|139
|VAN ROOY Kenneth
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:30
|140
|GAUDIN Damien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:30
|141
|SUTER Joel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:30
|142
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|1:45
|143
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:50
|144
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|1:54
|145
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:54
|146
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Pro Team
|2:09
|147
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:09
|148
|ROBEET Ludovic
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|3:05
|149
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|150
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:23
|151
|GROVES Kaden
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:23
|152
|TILLER Rasmus
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:23
|153
|MCCABE Travis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:28
|154
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:45
|155
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:02
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:25:23
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07
|4
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|5
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11
|6
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:13
|7
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|8
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:15
|9
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:16
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|11
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:16
|12
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:16
|13
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|14
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|15
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:16
|16
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16
|17
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|0:16
|18
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|19
|NÕMMELA Aksel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:16
|20
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:16
|21
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:16
|22
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16
|23
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:16
|24
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16
|25
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|26
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|27
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|28
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team Sunweb
|0:16
|29
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:16
|30
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|31
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|32
|CARDIS Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:16
|33
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16
|34
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16
|35
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:16
|36
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|37
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:16
|38
|LAWLESS Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|39
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|40
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|0:16
|41
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|42
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16
|43
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|44
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:16
|45
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:16
|46
|KREDER Wesley
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:16
|47
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|48
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|49
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:16
|50
|BEULLENS Cédric
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:52
|51
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:52
|52
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|53
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52
|54
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:52
|55
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:54
|56
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|57
|DE BIE Sean
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:00
|58
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:04
|59
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1:04
|60
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:08
|61
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08
|62
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|1:08
|63
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:08
|64
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|65
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:08
|66
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:08
|67
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08
|68
|WIRTGEN Tom
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:08
|69
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|70
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:25
|71
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:25
|72
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:25
|73
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:25
|74
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25
|75
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|1:25
|76
|WEEMAES Sasha
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:25
|77
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:25
|78
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:25
|79
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27
|80
|KNEES Christian
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|81
|VAN ROOY Kenneth
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:46
|82
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|83
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:52
|84
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|85
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58
|86
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:58
|87
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1:58
|88
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:58
|89
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:58
|90
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58
|91
|MENTEN Milan
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:58
|92
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|1:58
|93
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:24
|94
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|2:24
|95
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:29
|96
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29
|97
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29
|98
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:41
|99
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|2:51
|100
|GAUDIN Damien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:55
|101
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:07
|102
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|3:07
|103
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|3:13
|104
|SUTER Joel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|3:28
|105
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:28
|106
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:02
|107
|DUPONT Timothy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|4:04
|108
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|4:04
|109
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04
|110
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:04
|111
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:04
|112
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Pro Team
|4:07
|113
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:19
|114
|MCCABE Travis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:36
|115
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:01
|116
|ROBEET Ludovic
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|5:03
|117
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:12
|118
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:15
|119
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:20
|120
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:20
|121
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:20
|122
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:27
|123
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|5:40
|124
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:43
|125
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:43
|126
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:43
|127
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:43
|128
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:43
|129
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:43
|130
|BASSO Leonardo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|131
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|5:47
|132
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:03
|133
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:09
|134
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|6:17
|135
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:18
|136
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:24
|137
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:24
|138
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|6:40
|139
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:00
|140
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:04
|141
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:30
|142
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|7:30
|143
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|7:56
|144
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:56
|145
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:42
|146
|TILLER Rasmus
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:49
|147
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:52
|148
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:58
|149
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:04
|150
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|10:04
|151
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|10:04
|152
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:35
|153
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|11:58
|154
|GROVES Kaden
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:23
|155
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|13:27
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|55
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|4
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|38
|5
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|6
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23
|7
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15
|9
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|15
|10
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team Sunweb
|13
|11
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|12
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|13
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|14
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|10
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.