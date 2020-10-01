BinckBank Tour stage 3: Mads Pedersen takes the win on wet roads

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 3 of the 2020 BinckBank Tour.

The former world champion on the road was escorted by a Trek-Segafredo leadout through the final, wet and technical kilometers of a reconfigured stage, to clear the front of the field with enough time for a victory salute.

“It was hectic but my team has worked very well. We took our responsibility from the start and I was able to finish it. That is very nice,” Pedersen said. “It’s not that I like such rainy conditions but I don’t mind racing in the rain. You just have to accept it.”

Pederson’s teammate Jasper Philipsen was moving well enough to come through the line in second place, ahead of Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who finished in third.

Pedersen is no stranger to going fast on wet roads. His win at the 2019 UCI world road cycling championships was on wet roads, which appeared to nearly flood at times during last year’s race.

With the win, Pedersen assumes the jersey for the best-placed sprinter.

Trek-Segafredo was able to establish control with just 2.5km to go and brought back Jonas Rickaert (Total Direct Energie) who was the lone survivor of a five-man break.

The final 2,000m in the town of Aalters were hectic, on narrow, rain-soaked roads, but Pedersen managed to stay on Philipsen’s wheel long enough to be setup for a favorable position from which to launch his successful push across the line.

The third stage of the 2020 BinckBank Tour came the day after an unscheduled rest day when with just hours notice, host towns in the Netherlands told race officials they would not be able to conduct the event due to rapidly increasing numbers of those affected by COVID-19.

Race organizers quickly scrambled to find alternate routes, and were successful in creating an all-Belgian solution.

The new stage 3 route was raced over seven laps totaling 156km on a Kermesse-style circuit near Bruges and Ghent.