Biniam Girmay pushing potential in 2023 with Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France debuts

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Biniam Girmay isn’t sitting still after his stunner 2022 season.

The Eritrean ace is looking to roll the momentum out of history-making victories at last year’s Gent-Wevelgem and Giro d’Italia into a 2023 program loaded with debuts at Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders and the Tour de France.

A return to Milan-Sanremo and title defense in Wevelgem also feature in Girmay’s stacked spring schedule.

“My preparation went well and I can’t wait to resume competition,” Girmay said at the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty team presentation Friday.

“My program will be focused on three monuments and the Tour de France. It would be fantastic if we could repeat the same performance in the Tour as what we achieved in the Giro 2022. It would be ideal to achieve our first stage victory, it doesn’t matter if it is me or a teammate taking it.”

Also read: Intermarché team becomes Intermarché-Circus-Wanty for 2023 in season of renewal

Girmay moved toward the center of the Intermarché universe this winter after it lost lead riders Alexander Kristoff, Domenico Pozzovivo, and Jan Hirt.

The team got busy bolstering its leadout train for the Eritrean, and brought in Mike Teunissen to play wingman in the classics. The addition of Rui Costa to the 2023 roster adds both nous and strength to a young, inexperienced team.

“One of our priorities in our transfer strategy last season was to strengthen the core around ‘Bini,’” team director Aike Visbeek told Wielerflits. “I think we should be very capable of supporting Biniam.”

At just 22 years of age, team brass sees any race its Eritrean centerpiece starts – whether he thrives or just survives – as valuable experience as he rides through a contract stretching to 2026.

“He will benefit from all the races. Now he may still be too light for Roubaix, but it’s about the overall picture,” Visbeek said.

“This competition is very good for his experience on the bike. If there is a Roubaix stage in the Tour next year, he will already have Roubaix in his legs. In addition, it is also a personal dream of Biniam to ride Roubaix.”

Girmay provisional schedule for 2023: