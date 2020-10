BinckBank Tour stage 4: Søren Kragh Andersen wins time trial

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) won the 4th stage of the 2020 BinckBank Tour, an 8.14-kilometer individual time trial.

The 26-year-old Dane beat the current European time trial champion Stefan Küng (Groupama – FDJ) by six seconds.

The route for the penultimate stage, starting and finishing Riemst, was hastily selected when earlier in the week Dutch officials had to withdraw offers to host stages of the race when new COVID-19 restrictions went into place which banned crowds at sporting events.

Kragh Andersen covered the somewhat-technical course in a blistering nine minutes and 59 seconds and took over the hotseat, where he had to wait to see if any other rider could match his time.

With the stage victory, Anderson scored his fourth win of the season, and the 14th for Sunweb.

Overall leader and 2019 world champion Mads Pederson (Trek-Segafredo) posted a time fast enough for fourth place, extending his overall lead.

With one stage remaining, Kragh Andersen now sits second on the GC, just seven seconds behind Pedersen.