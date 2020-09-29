Road

BinckBank Tour: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 1 ahead of massive pileup

The Belgian sprinter pushed clear of the remains of the field which included Pascal Ackermann and Mads Pedersen.

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won the first stage of the 2020 BinkBank Tour.

The Belgian sprinter pushed clear of the remains of the field, including Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

A massive pileup marred the stage bringing down nearly half the peloton, with just four kilometers to go.

Bora-Hansgrohe, and Trek-Segafredo controlled the front of the race for the majority of the day, in an effort to place Pedersen and Ackermann in the best positions for a field sprint.

A two-man break got only as far as two minutes up the road before teams got concerned about the gap.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), and Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) each won one of three consecutive intermediate sprints.

In the final six-kilometer circuit Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel Start-Up Nation, and EF Pro Cycling did the heavy lifting to ensure their respective sprinters were in good position for the dash to the line.

Ahead of the group of fallen riders, Bora-Hansgrohe clicked into sprint-train mode for Ackermann, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step doing the same.

Ackermann was the first to go, however, Philipsen took advantage of this early move, and came around the fading German in the final few meters.

BinckBank Tour Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates2:59:26
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4VAN POPPEL DannyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Pro Cycling0:00
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb0:00
7EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb0:00
8MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
9VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
11WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:00
12ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
13NAESEN LawrenceAG2R La Mondiale0:00
14MARECZKO JakubCCC Team0:00
15TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
16VAN ROOY KennethSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00
17DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:00
18COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:00
19LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
20EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
21NÕMMELA AkselBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:00
22VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
23JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
24DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale0:00
25SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
26KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
27CARDIS RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
28CAVENDISH MarkBahrain - McLaren0:00
29DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:00
30LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
31PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
32LAWLESS ChrisINEOS Grenadiers0:00
33KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
34VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling0:00
35KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:00
36JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling0:00
37ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
38DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale0:00
39HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - McLaren0:00
40THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:00
41MAES NikolasLotto Soudal0:00
42SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe0:00
43VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:00
44VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:00
45VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
46DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
47MARTINELLI DavideAstana Pro Team0:00
48RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
49KREDER WesleyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:00
50MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:00
51POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
52BEULLENS CédricSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36
53RUTSCH JonasEF Pro Cycling0:36
54SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - McLaren0:36
55VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale0:36
56RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:38
57LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:40
58DE BIE SeanBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:44
59SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:45
60SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb0:48
61CAPIOT AmaurySport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:48
62BEVIN PatrickCCC Team0:50
63TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie0:52
64STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:52
65HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team0:52
66LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:52
67LANGEVELD SebastianEF Pro Cycling0:52
68KNEES ChristianINEOS Grenadiers0:52
69GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:52
70WIRTGEN TomBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:52
71TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:52
72MCCABE TravisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
73KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb0:52
74MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:04
75SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:05
76RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:09
77RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:09
78PLANCKAERT BaptisteBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:09
79GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren1:09
80LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09
81VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team1:09
82LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:09
83GAUDIN DamienTeam Total Direct Energie1:09
84ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09
85WEEMAES SashaSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:09
86PIBERNIK LukaBahrain - McLaren1:09
87WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal1:42
88SUTER JoelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:42
89NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:42
90BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ1:42
91MENTEN MilanSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:42
92BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:42
93GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:42
94VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie1:42
95CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:42
96FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team1:42
97GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team1:42
98WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
99BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:42
100SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:42
101JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42
102STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:42
103LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:42
104VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ1:42
105ROBEET LudovicBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:42
106VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal1:42
107LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1:42
108QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo1:42
109DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1:42
110LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:25
111WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:25
112DE WILDE GillesSport Vlaanderen - Baloise2:25
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team2:25
114PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie3:10
115WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren3:48
116MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert3:48
117VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:48
118RIVERA Brandon Smith3:48
119DUPONT TimothyCircus - Wanty Gobert3:48
120BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:48
121RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:03
122VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling4:38
123OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling4:38
124SCULLY TomEF Pro Cycling4:38
125BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:38
126COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4:38
127DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling4:45
128GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling4:45
129GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale4:51
130THOMSON Jay RobertNTT Pro Cycling4:54
131LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ4:56
132TILLER RasmusNTT Pro Cycling5:10
133VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team5:24
134KONYCHEV AlexanderMitchelton-Scott5:27
135SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott5:27
136MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:27
137BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling5:27
138DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo5:27
139VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma5:27
140ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma5:27
141BASSO LeonardoINEOS Grenadiers5:27
142TAMINIAUX LionelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles5:30
143KOCH JonasCCC Team5:31
144SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott5:31
145WILLEMS ThimoSport Vlaanderen - Baloise5:35
146VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team5:35
147OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates5:47
148OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates7:14
149VENTOSO Francisco José7:14
150MAS Lluís7:14
151NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale7:14
152DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix7:14
153STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step7:14
154EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma7:14
155GROVES KadenMitchelton-Scott9:44
156VANSPEYBROUCK PieterCircus - Wanty Gobert9:48
157DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert9:48
158ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team9:48
159DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott9:48
160EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott9:48
161BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando9:48
162BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation9:48
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates2:59:16
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:04
3TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:05
4ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:06
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:07
6LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:07
7CAVENDISH MarkBahrain - McLaren0:09
8VAN POPPEL DannyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:10
9BISSEGGER StefanEF Pro Cycling0:10
10DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb0:10
11EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb0:10
12MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
13MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:10
14WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:10
15ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
16NAESEN LawrenceAG2R La Mondiale0:10
17MARECZKO JakubCCC Team0:10
18VAN ROOY KennethSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10
19DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:10
20COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:10
21LEMOINE CyrilCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
22EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
23NÕMMELA AkselBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:10
24VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:10
25JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:10
26DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale0:10
27SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
28KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:10
29CARDIS RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
30DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:10
31PASQUALON AndreaCircus - Wanty Gobert0:10
32LAWLESS ChrisINEOS Grenadiers0:10
33KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
34VANMARCKE SepEF Pro Cycling0:10
35KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:10
36JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling0:10
37ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
38DUVAL JulienAG2R La Mondiale0:10
39HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - McLaren0:10
40THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:10
41MAES NikolasLotto Soudal0:10
42SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe0:10
43VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:10
44VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:10
45VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
46DRUCKER JempyBORA - hansgrohe0:10
47MARTINELLI DavideAstana Pro Team0:10
48RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:10
49KREDER WesleyCircus - Wanty Gobert0:10
50MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:10
51POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:46
52BEULLENS CédricSport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:46
53RUTSCH JonasEF Pro Cycling0:46
54SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - McLaren0:46
55VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale0:46
56RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:48
57LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:50
58DE BIE SeanBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles0:54
59SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:55
60SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb0:58
61CAPIOT AmaurySport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:58
62BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1:00
63TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:02
64STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
65HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team1:02
66LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02
67LANGEVELD SebastianEF Pro Cycling1:02
68KNEES ChristianINEOS Grenadiers1:02
69GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:02
70WIRTGEN TomBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:02
71TOUZÉ DamienCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02
72MCCABE TravisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:02
73KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb1:02
74MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:14
75SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:15
76RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:19
77RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:19
78PLANCKAERT BaptisteBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:19
79GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren1:19
80LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19
81VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team1:19
82LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:19
83GAUDIN DamienTeam Total Direct Energie1:19
84ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19
85WEEMAES SashaSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:19
86PIBERNIK LukaBahrain - McLaren1:19
87WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:51
88WALLAYS JelleLotto Soudal1:52
89SUTER JoelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:52
90NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:52
91BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ1:52
92MENTEN MilanSport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:52
93BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:52
94GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:52
95VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie1:52
96CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:52
97FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team1:52
98GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Pro Team1:52
99BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:52
100SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb1:52
101JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:52
102STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:52
103LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:52
104VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ1:52
105ROBEET LudovicBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:52
106VAN GOETHEM BrianLotto Soudal1:52
107LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1:52
108QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo1:52
109DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1:52
110LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:35
111WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:35
112DE WILDE GillesSport Vlaanderen - Baloise2:35
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team2:35
114PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie3:20
115WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren3:58
116MEURISSE XandroCircus - Wanty Gobert3:58
117VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:58
118RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers3:58
119DUPONT TimothyCircus - Wanty Gobert3:58
120BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3:58
121RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:13
122VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling4:48
123OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling4:48
124SCULLY TomEF Pro Cycling4:48
125BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates4:48
126COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4:48
127DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling4:55
128GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling4:55
129GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale5:01
130THOMSON Jay RobertNTT Pro Cycling5:04
131LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ5:06
132TILLER RasmusNTT Pro Cycling5:20
133VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team5:34
134KONYCHEV AlexanderMitchelton-Scott5:37
135SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott5:37
136MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:37
137BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling5:37
138DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo5:37
139VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37
140ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37
141BASSO LeonardoINEOS Grenadiers5:37
142TAMINIAUX LionelBingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles5:40
143KOCH JonasCCC Team5:41
144SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott5:41
145WILLEMS ThimoSport Vlaanderen - Baloise5:45
146VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team5:45
147OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates5:57
148DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix7:21
149EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma7:22
150OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates7:24
151VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team7:24
152MAS LluísMovistar Team7:24
153NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale7:24
154STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step7:24
155GROVES KadenMitchelton-Scott9:54
156VANSPEYBROUCK PieterCircus - Wanty Gobert9:58
157DE GENDT AiméCircus - Wanty Gobert9:58
158ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team9:58
159DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott9:58
160EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott9:58
161BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando9:58
162BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation9:58
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates30
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo25
3ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe22
4VAN POPPEL DannyCircus - Wanty Gobert19
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Pro Cycling17
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb15
7EEKHOFF NilsTeam Sunweb13
8MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie12
9VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix11
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix10
Teams
RankNameTime
1Alpecin-Fenix8:58:18
2Team Sunweb0:00
3Deceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00
5Trek - Segafredo0:00
6Circus - Wanty Gobert0:00
7Bahrain - McLaren0:00
8BORA - hansgrohe0:00
9Lotto Soudal0:00
10EF Pro Cycling0:36
11Team Total Direct Energie0:52
12INEOS Grenadiers0:52
13Israel Start-Up Nation1:14
14Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1:24
15Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles1:36
16CCC Team1:59
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:01
18Movistar Team2:34
19Team Jumbo-Visma2:34
20Groupama - FDJ2:34
21UAE-Team Emirates2:51
22Astana Pro Team3:24
23NTT Pro Cycling4:45
24Mitchelton-Scott12:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

