BinckBank Tour: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 1 ahead of massive pileup
The Belgian sprinter pushed clear of the remains of the field which included Pascal Ackermann and Mads Pedersen.
Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won the first stage of the 2020 BinkBank Tour.
The Belgian sprinter pushed clear of the remains of the field, including Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).
A massive pileup marred the stage bringing down nearly half the peloton, with just four kilometers to go.
Zware val in de slotkilometers! Helft van het peloton gaat tegen de grond pic.twitter.com/e2ChnwXCHv
— Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) September 29, 2020
Bora-Hansgrohe, and Trek-Segafredo controlled the front of the race for the majority of the day, in an effort to place Pedersen and Ackermann in the best positions for a field sprint.
A two-man break got only as far as two minutes up the road before teams got concerned about the gap.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), and Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) each won one of three consecutive intermediate sprints.
In the final six-kilometer circuit Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel Start-Up Nation, and EF Pro Cycling did the heavy lifting to ensure their respective sprinters were in good position for the dash to the line.
Ahead of the group of fallen riders, Bora-Hansgrohe clicked into sprint-train mode for Ackermann, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step doing the same.
Ackermann was the first to go, however, Philipsen took advantage of this early move, and came around the fading German in the final few meters.
BinckBank Tour Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:59:26
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|6
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|7
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|8
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|9
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|11
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|12
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|13
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|14
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|0:00
|15
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|16
|VAN ROOY Kenneth
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00
|17
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|18
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|19
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|20
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|21
|NÕMMELA Aksel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00
|22
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|23
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|24
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|25
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|26
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|27
|CARDIS Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|28
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|29
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|30
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|31
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|32
|LAWLESS Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|33
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|34
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|35
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|36
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|37
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|38
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|39
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|40
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|41
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|42
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|43
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|44
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|45
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|46
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|47
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|48
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|49
|KREDER Wesley
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|50
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|51
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:36
|52
|BEULLENS Cédric
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36
|53
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:36
|54
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:36
|55
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36
|56
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:38
|57
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|58
|DE BIE Sean
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:44
|59
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|60
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|0:48
|61
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:48
|62
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|0:50
|63
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:52
|64
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:52
|65
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|66
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|67
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:52
|68
|KNEES Christian
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:52
|69
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|70
|WIRTGEN Tom
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:52
|71
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:52
|72
|MCCABE Travis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|73
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|0:52
|74
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|75
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|76
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|77
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|78
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:09
|79
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:09
|80
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09
|81
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|1:09
|82
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|83
|GAUDIN Damien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09
|84
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09
|85
|WEEMAES Sasha
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:09
|86
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:09
|87
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|88
|SUTER Joel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:42
|89
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|90
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42
|91
|MENTEN Milan
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:42
|92
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42
|93
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|94
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|95
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:42
|96
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|97
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|98
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|99
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:42
|100
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:42
|101
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|102
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42
|103
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42
|104
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42
|105
|ROBEET Ludovic
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:42
|106
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|107
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|108
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:42
|109
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|110
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:25
|111
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:25
|112
|DE WILDE Gilles
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2:25
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|2:25
|114
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:10
|115
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:48
|116
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:48
|117
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:48
|118
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|3:48
|119
|DUPONT Timothy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:48
|120
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:48
|121
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:03
|122
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:38
|123
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:38
|124
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:38
|125
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|126
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|127
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:45
|128
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:45
|129
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:51
|130
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:54
|131
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56
|132
|TILLER Rasmus
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:10
|133
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|5:24
|134
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:27
|135
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:27
|136
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:27
|137
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:27
|138
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|139
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:27
|140
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:27
|141
|BASSO Leonardo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:27
|142
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|5:30
|143
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|5:31
|144
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:31
|145
|WILLEMS Thimo
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5:35
|146
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|5:35
|147
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:47
|148
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:14
|149
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|7:14
|150
|MAS Lluís
|7:14
|151
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:14
|152
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:14
|153
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:14
|154
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:14
|155
|GROVES Kaden
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:44
|156
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|9:48
|157
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|9:48
|158
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|9:48
|159
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:48
|160
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:48
|161
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|9:48
|162
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:48
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:59:16
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|3
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|4
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:06
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07
|6
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:07
|7
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:09
|8
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:10
|9
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|10
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|11
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|12
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|13
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|14
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|15
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|16
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|17
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|0:10
|18
|VAN ROOY Kenneth
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10
|19
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|20
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|21
|LEMOINE Cyril
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|22
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|23
|NÕMMELA Aksel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:10
|24
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|25
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|26
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|27
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|28
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|29
|CARDIS Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|30
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|31
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:10
|32
|LAWLESS Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|33
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|34
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|35
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|36
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|37
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|38
|DUVAL Julien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|39
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|40
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|41
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|42
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|43
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|44
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|45
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|46
|DRUCKER Jempy
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|47
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|48
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|49
|KREDER Wesley
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:10
|50
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|51
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:46
|52
|BEULLENS Cédric
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:46
|53
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:46
|54
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:46
|55
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46
|56
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:48
|57
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:50
|58
|DE BIE Sean
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:54
|59
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|60
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|0:58
|61
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:58
|62
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|1:00
|63
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:02
|64
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|65
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|66
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|67
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:02
|68
|KNEES Christian
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|69
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|70
|WIRTGEN Tom
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:02
|71
|TOUZÉ Damien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02
|72
|MCCABE Travis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02
|73
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:02
|74
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|75
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|76
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|77
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:19
|78
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:19
|79
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19
|80
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19
|81
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|1:19
|82
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:19
|83
|GAUDIN Damien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19
|84
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19
|85
|WEEMAES Sasha
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:19
|86
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:19
|87
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:51
|88
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|89
|SUTER Joel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:52
|90
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:52
|91
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|92
|MENTEN Milan
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:52
|93
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:52
|94
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|95
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52
|96
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:52
|97
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|1:52
|98
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:52
|99
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52
|100
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|1:52
|101
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|102
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52
|103
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:52
|104
|VINCENT Léo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|105
|ROBEET Ludovic
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:52
|106
|VAN GOETHEM Brian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|107
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52
|108
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:52
|109
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1:52
|110
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|111
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:35
|112
|DE WILDE Gilles
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2:35
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|2:35
|114
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:20
|115
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:58
|116
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:58
|117
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:58
|118
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:58
|119
|DUPONT Timothy
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3:58
|120
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:58
|121
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:13
|122
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:48
|123
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:48
|124
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:48
|125
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:48
|126
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:48
|127
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:55
|128
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:55
|129
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:01
|130
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:04
|131
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:06
|132
|TILLER Rasmus
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:20
|133
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|5:34
|134
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:37
|135
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:37
|136
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:37
|137
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:37
|138
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:37
|139
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:37
|140
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:37
|141
|BASSO Leonardo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:37
|142
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|5:40
|143
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|5:41
|144
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:41
|145
|WILLEMS Thimo
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5:45
|146
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|5:45
|147
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:57
|148
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:21
|149
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:22
|150
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:24
|151
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|7:24
|152
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|7:24
|153
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:24
|154
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:24
|155
|GROVES Kaden
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:54
|156
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|9:58
|157
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|9:58
|158
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|9:58
|159
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:58
|160
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:58
|161
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|9:58
|162
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:58
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|4
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|19
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|6
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|15
|7
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12
|9
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:58:18
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:00
|7
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:36
|11
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:52
|12
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:52
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:14
|14
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1:24
|15
|Bingoal - Wallonie Bruxelles
|1:36
|16
|CCC Team
|1:59
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:01
|18
|Movistar Team
|2:34
|19
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:34
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:34
|21
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:51
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|3:24
|23
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:45
|24
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.