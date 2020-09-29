BinckBank Tour: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 1 ahead of massive pileup

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won the first stage of the 2020 BinkBank Tour.

The Belgian sprinter pushed clear of the remains of the field, including Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

A massive pileup marred the stage bringing down nearly half the peloton, with just four kilometers to go.

Zware val in de slotkilometers! Helft van het peloton gaat tegen de grond pic.twitter.com/e2ChnwXCHv — Sporza 🚴 (@sporza_koers) September 29, 2020

Bora-Hansgrohe, and Trek-Segafredo controlled the front of the race for the majority of the day, in an effort to place Pedersen and Ackermann in the best positions for a field sprint.

A two-man break got only as far as two minutes up the road before teams got concerned about the gap.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), and Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) each won one of three consecutive intermediate sprints.

In the final six-kilometer circuit Bora-Hansgrohe, Israel Start-Up Nation, and EF Pro Cycling did the heavy lifting to ensure their respective sprinters were in good position for the dash to the line.

Ahead of the group of fallen riders, Bora-Hansgrohe clicked into sprint-train mode for Ackermann, with Deceuninck-Quick-Step doing the same.

Ackermann was the first to go, however, Philipsen took advantage of this early move, and came around the fading German in the final few meters.