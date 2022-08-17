BikeExchange-Jayco secures core of its men’s team with key extensions

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Team BikeExchange-Jayco signed a flurry of contract extensions this week to secure the core base of its men’s team.

Slovenian leadout man Luka Mezgec penned a two-year contract extension, while the Australian trio of Luke Durbridge, Lucas Hamilton, and Callum Scotson are also confirmed through to 2024.

“Re-signing these three Australian riders, Durbridge, Hamilton, and Scotson, was very important for us as an organization as they have all proven to be key members of the team, on and off the bike, as hardworking teammates but also for achieving results in their own right,” said general manager Brent Copeland. “These three riders all have very different strengths and are very versatile riders that are very much valued on this team.

“Durbridge is one of the original riders to join GreenEDGE Cycling, he has been here from the start, and he knows the ins and outs of the organisation and has developed so much over the years, becoming one of the more experienced riders on the team,” Copeland added.

“Hamilton and Scotson are still both young and we believe they both have a lot more left to give. As we look to the future, as GreenEDGE Cycling begins its 12th season in the WorldTour, we are very happy to continue to work with these three Australian riders that keep our culture and hardworking ethic very much alive.”

For Mezgec, the extension will also keep him in team colors for two more seasons. With the arrival of sprinter ace Dylan Groenewegen, his role in the leadout train is even more important.

“Luka is one of the most reliable riders we have on the team, and we are very happy to see that he will continue with us for two more seasons and that he is very motivated and a big part of our future vision, as we develop our sprint team,” Copeland said.

“With the knowledge and experience Luka has, from riding with our team for the past seven years and from his previous experience and success, he will continue to be a key and valued member and a rider that the younger generation can learn from, and be guided by.”

The team also confirmed the arrival of 30-year-old Elmar Reinders from August 23, 2022, through to 2024.