BikeExchange-Jayco out of Valenciana after two COVID-19 positives

BikeExchange-Jayco is out of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana following two COVID-19 positives within the team Thursday.

The squad did not confirm if the positive tests came from riders or staff members but said it would not start stage 3 of the five-day race in line with “team protocol.”

BikeExchange-Jayco had been targeting the overall classification with Lucas Hamilton, though the Australian was sitting more than three minutes down on race leader Remco Evenepoel after losing time on the opening stage.

“The safety of all our riders and staff, and that of everyone involved in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is of the utmost importance, and we believe the only correct decision to be taken in these circumstances is to withdraw from the race,” stated the team Friday.

“We would like to thank the race organization for their understanding and support and will continue to carry out our team policy to ensure the safest possible outcome.”

The team had started the race with just six riders and had already lost Chris Juul Jensen from its shortened line-up due to injury. The remaining riders and staff will be moved into quarantine “where necessary” and further testing will be undertaken.

Stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is the race’s queen stage with a short gravel section on the mountain finale of Alto Antenas del Maigmó Tibi. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) currently leads Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 19 seconds in the overall standings.