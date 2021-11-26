BikeExchange-Jayco closes roster with six new riders for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Australia’s women’s WorldTour team packs a new brand and some big roster changes for 2022.

The team — set to be rebranded as Team BikeExchange – Jayco in 2022 — confirmed its 13-rider roster for the next season in what team officials are calling the “most significant roster change since the team’s inception in 2012.”

“The work done over this last year, working together with performance and technical team, has been very intense and I do believe that we have managed to put together the best line-up possible for the 2022 season,” said general manager Brent Copeland.

“We have deeply analyzed what has been done in the past and how we have to manage our future. Last season wasn’t the easiest for us, but with the talent and determination of our riders and staff members, we believe can step back up in the WorldTour ranking once again.”

The upcoming season will see six new riders from four different countries join the Australian outfit, including American Kristen Faulkner, with a broad set of skills across various specialties.

“Next year is really exciting for us as we have six new riders joining us, all with different strengths,” Head sport director Martin Vestby said.

“This is something that I think will be to our advantage, having a real variety of riders that can challenge for the victory from many different race scenarios. In the past we have often had one or two main leaders, next year we will of course have leaders for certain target races but in general, we are known as a team that gives opportunities to more riders and will continue doing that.”

The shake-up sees only three core riders remaining — Amanda Spratt 11th season, Jess Allen seventh season, Georgia Williams sixth season — with all other riders having spent one year or less with the squad. With new rider ages ranging from 22 to 33, the squad is hoping this will go hand-in-hand, with the older wisdom in the team complimenting the youth, officials said.

“It is almost like a new, fresh start for us in 2022,” Martin said. “We will see quite a big change to the roster compared to previous years and this is an exciting challenge for us, and I think it will make the whole team step up a level.”

Team BikeExchange Jayco women for 2022:

Jess Allen (AUS, 28)

Arianna Fidanza (ITA, 26)

Amanda Spratt (AUS, 34)

Teniel Campbell (TTO, 24)

Alexandra Manly (AUS, 25) * new rider for 2022

Georgia Baker (AUS, 27) *

Nina Kessler (NED, 33) *

Chelisie Tan Wei Shi (SIN, 31) *

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (AUS, 23) *

Kristen Faulkner (USA, 28) *

Ane Santesteban (ESP, 30)

Georgia Williams (NZL, 28)

Urška Žigart (SLO, 24)