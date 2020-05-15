Bigla-Katusha pays team with bank guarantee

Women’s WorldTour team Bigla-Katusha has called in its bank guarantee to pay rider and support staff salaries.

A statement on the team’s web site has indicated that with the approval of the UCI, help from the Swiss cycling federation, and through the generous assistance of the international cycling community through a crowdfunding campaign, the team was able to pay 100 percent of rider and staff salaries for April.

CEO and co-owner of Team Bigla-Katusha, Priska Doppmann Campana wrote, “Through our actions, we hope that our title partners — Bigla and Katusha — will recognize the continued dedication of this team to its values, and its continued pursuit of sportive success, despite difficult times, and that they will work with us to find a solution to the current situation.”

Last month, the team was left hanging as both title sponsors questioned their ability to remain with the Swiss-registered women’s team. This announcement was met with rider surprise and concern.

On Thursday, CeramicSpeed pledged $16 from each OSPW system sold would be provided as a fundraiser for the team, to help ensure their future. Other team sponsors — Vittoria, and Tunap — continue to provide financial assistance to the cash-strapped team.