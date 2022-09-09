Benoît Cosnefroy wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with late attack
Michael Matthews and Biniam Girmay complete the podium.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) claimed a sensational win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec after a daring attack with 2km to go. The former U23 world champion timed his attack perfectly, going clear on the final climb before holding off a late chase from the remnants of the main field.
Michael Matthews and Biniam Girmay completed the podium.
“It’s incredible. I’m not sure what happened but I didn’t think I could win like that,” Cosnefroy said at the finish.
“I wanted to attack and it was planned but we had Greg van Avermaet for the sprint so I was to play my cards first and it worked out. I’m really happy to win here.”
Cosnefroy’s attack came after a pulsating last few laps around the Canadian city in which a number of groups clipped off the front. The Frenchman only held a slender gap on the chase with Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) leading the charge for his team and pre-race favorite Wout van Aert. However the Frenchman only managed to pull a handful of riders with him as he set off in pursuit of Cosnefroy. When Laporte looked back to see that Van Aert was not on his wheel he immediately sat up and that hesitation appeared to give Cosnefroy a crucial advantage inside the final 1,000m.
With Jumbo-Visma disjointed it fell on the rest of the peloton to mount a chase but by the time the sprinters became organized it was too late with Cosnefroy holding on to take one of the biggest wins of his career.
Van Aert would eventually settle for fourth place on the line.
More to follow…
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:46:56
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:04
|3
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|5
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|8
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04
|9
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:04
|11
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:04
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|13
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|14
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|15
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|16
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04
|18
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|19
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|20
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:04
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:04
|22
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|23
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04
|24
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|25
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04
|26
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|0:04
|27
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|28
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|29
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04
|30
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04
|31
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:12
|32
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|33
|PICCOLO Andrea
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:13
|34
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13
|35
|BALMER Alexandre
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:13
|36
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|0:13
|37
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:23
|38
|BARBERO Carlos
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23
|39
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|40
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:27
|41
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:27
|42
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:30
|43
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30
|44
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|45
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:16
|46
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:17
|47
|VAN TRICHT Stan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:17
|48
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|1:17
|49
|BARRÉ Louis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:17
|50
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:17
|51
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|52
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:20
|53
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:20
|54
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:20
|55
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:25
|56
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:30
|57
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:34
|58
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:37
|59
|DOUBEY Fabien
|TotalEnergies
|2:37
|60
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:47
|61
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:47
|62
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|2:58
|63
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:02
|64
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:02
|65
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:02
|66
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:02
|67
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12
|68
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:12
|69
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis
|3:12
|70
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:12
|71
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12
|72
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|3:12
|73
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3:12
|74
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:12
|75
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|3:21
|76
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:21
|77
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:21
|78
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:21
|79
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:40
|80
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:55
|81
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:55
|82
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:55
|83
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:24
|84
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:08
|85
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:36
|86
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:36
|87
|BITTNER Pavel
|Team DSM
|6:36
|88
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:36
|89
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|6:36
|90
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|6:36
|91
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:36
|92
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:36
|93
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:36
|94
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:36
|95
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6:36
|96
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:36
|97
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:36
|98
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:36
|99
|TOUMIRE Hugo
|Cofidis
|6:36
|100
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:36
|101
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:36
|102
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:36
|103
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:36
|104
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:36
|105
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:36
|106
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:36
|107
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|8:31
|108
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:19
|109
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:19
|110
|CARVALHO Andre
|Cofidis
|10:19
|111
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Canada
|10:19
|112
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:01
|113
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:01
|114
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:01
|115
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:10
|116
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|14:10
|117
|DECLERCQ Benjamin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:10
|118
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|14:10
|119
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:10
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.