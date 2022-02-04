Benjamin Thomas delivers Cofidis another win on stage 3 of 2022 Étoile de Bessèges
Cofidis rider Thomas takes over race lead from Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) won a lumpy stage 3 of the 2022 Étoile de Bessèges – Tour du Gard ahead of Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team).
With the bonus seconds on offer and margin across the line, Thomas assumed the overall race lead from Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).
Cofidis also won stage 2 the previous day, with Bryan Coquard’s win.
Result and report to follow.
2022 Etoile de Bessèges – Tour du Gard Stage 3 Results
- Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), 3:38:31
- Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), at :09
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), at s.t.