Road

Benjamin Thomas delivers Cofidis another win on stage 3 of 2022 Étoile de Bessèges

Cofidis rider Thomas takes over race lead from Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen.

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) won a lumpy stage 3 of the 2022 Étoile de Bessèges – Tour du Gard ahead of Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team).

With the bonus seconds on offer and margin across the line, Thomas assumed the overall race lead from Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Cofidis also won stage 2 the previous day, with Bryan Coquard’s win.

Result and report to follow.

2022 Etoile de Bessèges – Tour du Gard Stage 3 Results

  1. Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), 3:38:31
  2. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), at :09
  3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), at s.t.

