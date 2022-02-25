Belgian stalwarts to become Lotto-Dstny in 2023 as Soudal goes to Quick-Step

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The long-running squad currently known as Lotto-Soudal will become Lotto-Dstny in 2023.

The team of Caleb Ewan and Philippe Gilbert announced this week that Belgian tech company Dstny will become co-title sponsor for at least the next two seasons.

Dstny’s logo will join that of Lotto – the state lottery that has backed the team since 1985 – on team jerseys from 2023. The Belgium-based Dstny business is on a mission to “clarify and strengthen its position as a European leader in interactive business communication in the cloud” with the team sponsorship.

Meanwhile, sealants and adhesive group Soudal switches Belgian allegiances in moving to Patrick Lefevere and Quick-Step in the new year.

“We are very happy with Dstny’s enthusiasm and strong commitment to be part of our team for the next two years,” said team manager John Lelangue.

“Our team is going for stage victories in the Tour de France and wins in major classics. This year and in the future. Developing young talent, both men and women, is in our DNA. That is why we invest not only in our WorldTeam, but also in our development and women’s team. Through this partnership Dstny acquires a place in the future and history of Belgian cycling.”

Lotto-Soudal has enjoyed a hot start to the season with seven victories so far in 2022. The long-running outfit is facing a make-or break season as it battles to retain its WorldTour status ahead of the issuing of new licenses in 2023.