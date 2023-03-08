Belgian one-day GP Oetingen canceled due to heavy snow

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Heavy snow canceled the one-day women’s race GP Oetingen in Belgium overnight.

Belgians woke up Wednesday morning to snow blanketing the roads and countryside, and a weather warning for slippery roads, particularly in Flanders and on the outskirts of Brussels, where the race is due to take place.

Teams were hopeful that conditions might improve enough for the race to go ahead but with temperatures barely over freezing, the snow kept falling and nothing was melting.

Organizers had planned to wait until 11 a.m. local time to make the call, but it was quickly apparent that the conditions would not allow for the race to happen.

It’s not the first time that snow has stopped play this year after the opening stage of the O Gran Camiño was called off with just under 20km to go as a result of heavy snow.

While the south of Europe is enjoying fairly mild temperatures and Tirreno-Adriatico sees clear and sunny skies for its third stage Wednesday, much of northern Europe — including Belgium — has been blanketed in cold conditions.

The second stage of the women’s stage race the Trofeo Ponente in Rosa has also been called off after stage 1 A was already canceled due to safety concerns. The women’s peloton will have to wait for the Drenthe Act van Westerveld on Friday, and the Women’s WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe on Saturday, to race again.

#GPOetingen 🇧🇪 Unfortunately, the race is cancelled due to bad weather conditions ❄ pic.twitter.com/LqC0Yrc5QQ — Belgian Cycling (@BELCycling) March 8, 2023

Good morning Belgium ❄️ We’ve once again brought the Upper Midwest weather with us to Europe. #HumanPoweredHealth | #GPOetingen pic.twitter.com/EHqiBwAZeS — Human Powered Health Cycling (@hphcycling) March 8, 2023

#GpOetingen 🇧🇪 Over in Belgium… ❄️

Tough conditions for a bike race today 😅🚴🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QQO126rp9R — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) March 8, 2023