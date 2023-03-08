Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Belgian one-day GP Oetingen canceled due to heavy snow

Organizers of the women's one-day race held out until two hours before the race was due to start to make a decision.

Heavy snow canceled the one-day women’s race GP Oetingen in Belgium overnight.

Belgians woke up Wednesday morning to snow blanketing the roads and countryside, and a weather warning for slippery roads, particularly in Flanders and on the outskirts of Brussels, where the race is due to take place.

Teams were hopeful that conditions might improve enough for the race to go ahead but with temperatures barely over freezing, the snow kept falling and nothing was melting.

Organizers had planned to wait until 11 a.m. local time to make the call, but it was quickly apparent that the conditions would not allow for the race to happen.

Also read: O Gran Camiño stage 1 cancelled with 20km to go

It’s not the first time that snow has stopped play this year after the opening stage of the O Gran Camiño was called off with just under 20km to go as a result of heavy snow.

While the south of Europe is enjoying fairly mild temperatures and Tirreno-Adriatico sees clear and sunny skies for its third stage Wednesday, much of northern Europe — including Belgium — has been blanketed in cold conditions.

The second stage of the women’s stage race the Trofeo Ponente in Rosa has also been called off after stage 1 A was already canceled due to safety concerns. The women’s peloton will have to wait for the Drenthe Act van Westerveld on Friday, and the Women’s WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe on Saturday, to race again.

 

Keywords:

