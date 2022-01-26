Basque Country confirmed for 2023 Tour de France grand départ

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Fans of pintxos and vino tinto rejoice.

Officials confirmed Wednesday the 2023 Tour de France will start in Spain’s Basque Country.

Three stages will trace across the hilly Basque Country to open to the 110th edition of the Tour, marking the second grand départ in the Basque Country in Tour history. San Sebastián hosted the start of the 1992 Tour at the dawn of the Miguel Indurain era.

Officials revealed that all three Basque provinces will feature in the opening three days, with Bilbao hosting a road stage that should present a yellow jersey to an all-rounder. Though course details are not yet known, it’s simply too hilly in Spain’s Basque Country to deliver a predictable bunch sprint.

The second stage will run from Vitoria to the posh port city of San Sebastián, home of the summer classic the Clásica San Sebastián. Stage three will start in Amorebieta, and though the finish details are not yet confirmed, it’s likely the stage will finish across the border in France.

The 2022 Tour is slated to begin in Copenhagen on July 1.

Opening stages in the 2023 Tour de France

July 1: Bilbao-Bilbao, 185 km

July 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 210 km

July 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to … TBD