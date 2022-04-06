Bahrain Victorious terminate Alejandro Osorio’s contract for breach of COVID-19 rules

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Bahrain-Victorious have terminated Alejandro Osorio’s contract with immediate effect after claiming the rider committed ‘multiple contract breaches.’

In a short statement posted on Twitter, the team confirmed that the 23-year-old was no longer part of the roster.

The Colombian had only joined the team at the start of the season, penning a two-year deal after leaving Caja Rural. He raced just eight days for Bahrain Victorious, completing the UAE Tour and then adding a DNF at Strade Bianche.

According to the team, Osorio’s contract ended last week when official documents were sent to the UCI in Aigle, Switzerland.

“He can come out with his explanation and if he wants to talk he can explain,” team manager Milan Erzen told VeloNews.

“It’s not one thing but from the beginning, he made many wrong things and we can’t accept that. He put riders and staff in difficult situations. Especially about COVID and everything.”

“The letter went to the UCI one week and that’s it. Some things you can’t accept. We have 100 people on our team and the rules are for everyone. We gave him one warning after a couple of things but he made them again. So we decided to terminate the contract. It’s more than during the races; he went outside the COVID bubble. We have all the documents.”

At this time, Osorio had no comment about the contract termination.

Osorio, a climber, won a stage at the Baby Giro in 2018.