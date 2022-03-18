Backs to the wall for EF-Education at Milan-San Remo but Alberto Bettiol is racing for pride

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Illness has decimated a number of teams ahead of Milan-San Remo with viruses gutting squads ahead of the first monument of the season.

EF-Education EasyPost is no exception with a number of their roster missing or recovering from the bouts of sickness that did the rounds at both Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

The American team has been forced to make changes but Jonathan Vaughters’ team heads into Milan-San Remo with a squad that on paper could animate the latter stages of the near 300km race.

Former Amstel Gold Race winner Michael Valgren may well be aiming to peak for later in the spring but the 30-year-old came 11th in Strade Bianche and will have a leadership role for the race alongside home favorite Alberto Bettiol.

The Italian was forced to end his season early in 2021 due to health issues but the 28-year-old started strongly in this campaign. He finished in the top-ten on every stage, and took second overall, at the Tour de la Provence earlier the year. He was supposed to miss a chunk of races – including Milan-San Remo – due to a COVID-19 infection but he returned to action earlier than expected at Milano-Torino earlier in the week.

Milan-San Remo might come too soon for the former Tour of Flanders winner but Bettiol will still dig deep at his home race.

“Every year, San Remo is emotional,” he said in a statement sent to VeloNews.

“It is the first monument of the year and the first big race before the cobbled classics. It comes after Paris-Nice and Tirreno Adriatico, so all of the big names are well prepared. I feel motivated. I prefer racing to training. That is for sure. Finally, I am back to racing!”

“It would be special if one day I would win this race, because I would win it in front of Italian people, and we grew up with this race, with the history and the beauty of Milan-San Remo.”

James Shaw has also made the team for the race. The British climber, Julius van den Berg and Jonas Rutsch will all be making their Milan-Sam Remo debuts on Saturday.

EF-Education EasyPost for Milan-San Remo: Alberto Bettiol, Owain Doull, Jonas Rutsch, Thomas Scully, James Shaw, Michael Valgren, and Julius van den Berg.