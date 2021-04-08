Ayesha McGowan offers grants for women of color to compete at the Tour of America’s Dairyland

Liv Racing’s Ayesha McGowan is offering free entry and support for five to seven women of color to race the Tour of America’s Dairyland. The aim of Thee Abundance Mini-Grant is to provide an opportunity for Black and Brown women who are amateur or beginner road racers to experience the multi-day event.

The “mini-grant” will cover race entries (courtesy of the race organizers), travel, accommodations, on-the-ground race support, transportation during race week, race kits, and a food stipend.

Tour of America’s Dairyland was founded in 2009 by two cycling aficionados from Milwaukee. Then a five-day stage race, the series now includes 11 days of racing in 11 different communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin, making it the largest competitive road cycling series in the nation. Each year nearly 1,100 male and female pro and amateur athletes participate. This year’s event runs from June 17-27, 2021.

The application deadline is April 21st, and recipients of the grant will be notified May 3rd.