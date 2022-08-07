Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden as Marianne Vos is disqualified

Three seconds of 'puppy paws' proved extremely costly for Marianne Vos, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot inherits the win.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

This article was first published on Cycling Tips.

Marianne Vos was celebrating victory at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race when commissaires made a very late decision to disqualify the Jumbo-Visma rider for breaking the so-called ‘puppy paws’ rule about 13 kilometres from the finish.

The infraction came shortly after the decisive move broke clear from the speeding peloton. With the currently unbeatable Lorena Wiebes in the pack, attacks had been relentless in the late laps of the Swedish one-day race, and Vos was one of those determined to make something stick. She, Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM), Valerie Demey (Liv Racing Xstra) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) eventually formed the winning move, and it was Vos who ultimately raised her arms in victory in Vårgårda.

However, there were rumblings among the most watchful eyes who had spotted Vos’s momentary lapse in judgment as decades of racing instinct brought her forearms down to her bars, fingertips dangling over the front wheel: ‘puppy paws’, i.e. a position that was banned by the UCI last season.

Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden RR Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo3:10:47
2GEORGI PfeifferTeam DSM0:00
3DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:06
4WIEBES LorenaTeam DSM0:10
5GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:12
6DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:12
7STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:12
8NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:12
9FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:12
10BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:12
11MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:12
12FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:12
13BORGSTRÖM JuliaSweden0:12
14SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:13
15KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:13
16KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:13
17GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team0:13
18TEUTENBERG Lea LinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:13
19BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:15
20EKLUND NathalieSweden0:15
21VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek - Segafredo0:15
22KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:15
23TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:16
24VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:16
25VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:16
26KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:16
27DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:16
28VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:17
29KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:18
30KASPER RomyTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:18
31CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:18
32GUAZZINI VittoriaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:36
33ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:36
34JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:54
35RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra1:24
36ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:24
37GROSSETÊTE MaëlleFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:24
38GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:24
39MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:35
40RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma 1:35
41ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCanyon//SRAM Racing1:35
42MAJERUS ChristineTeam SD Worx1:36
43LUNDMARK ClaraSweden2:17
44UIJEN EliseTeam DSM2:18
45FRANTZICH MatildaSweden2:19
46SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:19
47VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:19
48VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg2:20
49ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:20
50PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM2:21
51MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team2:21
52SODERQVIST KarinSweden2:21
53PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:21
54OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:22
55BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:22
56WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope2:22
57VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalTeam SD Worx2:25
58AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon//SRAM Racing2:25
59BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing2:25
60ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:25
61TAN Chelsie Wei ShiTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:21
62BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM6:21
63STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service6:47
64BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad9:00
65EBERLE LanaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling9:00
66OUDEMAN MaudCanyon//SRAM Racing9:00
67NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg9:01
68PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service9:02
69JOHANSSON HannaSweden9:02
70VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg9:02
71IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products14:12
72BOOGAARD EmmaTeam Coop - Hitec Products14:12

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo