Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden as Marianne Vos is disqualified
Three seconds of 'puppy paws' proved extremely costly for Marianne Vos, and Audrey Cordon-Ragot inherits the win.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
This article was first published on Cycling Tips.
Marianne Vos was celebrating victory at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race when commissaires made a very late decision to disqualify the Jumbo-Visma rider for breaking the so-called ‘puppy paws’ rule about 13 kilometres from the finish.
The infraction came shortly after the decisive move broke clear from the speeding peloton. With the currently unbeatable Lorena Wiebes in the pack, attacks had been relentless in the late laps of the Swedish one-day race, and Vos was one of those determined to make something stick. She, Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM), Valerie Demey (Liv Racing Xstra) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) eventually formed the winning move, and it was Vos who ultimately raised her arms in victory in Vårgårda.
However, there were rumblings among the most watchful eyes who had spotted Vos’s momentary lapse in judgment as decades of racing instinct brought her forearms down to her bars, fingertips dangling over the front wheel: ‘puppy paws’, i.e. a position that was banned by the UCI last season.
How does it take nearly 40 mins to makr a decision on something like that? Surely it should be clear cut. https://t.co/pcprZKMvLu
— Sadhbh O'Shea (@SadhbhOS) August 7, 2022
Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden RR Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:10:47
|2
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:06
|4
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team DSM
|0:10
|5
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|0:12
|6
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:12
|7
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|0:12
|8
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:12
|9
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:12
|10
|BOSSUYT Shari
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:12
|11
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:12
|12
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:12
|13
|BORGSTRÖM Julia
|Sweden
|0:12
|14
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|15
|KUMIEGA Karolina
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:13
|16
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:13
|17
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|0:13
|18
|TEUTENBERG Lea Lin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|0:13
|19
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:15
|20
|EKLUND Nathalie
|Sweden
|0:15
|21
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|22
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|23
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:16
|24
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:16
|25
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|26
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|27
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:16
|28
|VAS Blanka
|Team SD Worx
|0:17
|29
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:18
|30
|KASPER Romy
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|31
|CARBONARI Anastasia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:18
|32
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:36
|33
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|34
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:54
|35
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:24
|36
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:24
|37
|GROSSETÊTE Maëlle
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:24
|38
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:24
|39
|MARKUS Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:35
|40
|RIEDMANN Linda
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|41
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:35
|42
|MAJERUS Christine
|Team SD Worx
|1:36
|43
|LUNDMARK Clara
|Sweden
|2:17
|44
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|2:18
|45
|FRANTZICH Matilda
|Sweden
|2:19
|46
|SWINKELS Sylvie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:19
|47
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:19
|48
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:20
|49
|ANDERSSON Caroline
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:20
|50
|PEPERKAMP Esmée
|Team DSM
|2:21
|51
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|2:21
|52
|SODERQVIST Karin
|Sweden
|2:21
|53
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:21
|54
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:22
|55
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:22
|56
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|2:22
|57
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Team SD Worx
|2:25
|58
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:25
|59
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|2:25
|60
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:25
|61
|TAN Chelsie Wei Shi
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:21
|62
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|6:21
|63
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|6:47
|64
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|9:00
|65
|EBERLE Lana
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|9:00
|66
|OUDEMAN Maud
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|9:00
|67
|NOOIJEN Lieke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:01
|68
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|9:02
|69
|JOHANSSON Hanna
|Sweden
|9:02
|70
|VAN DER WOLF Rosalie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:02
|71
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|14:12
|72
|BOOGAARD Emma
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|14:12
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.