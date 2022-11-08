Audrey Cordon-Ragot posts first major ride since stroke

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

French national champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot posted her first major ride since suffering a stroke in September.

The Trek-Segafredo star rode 100km in what’s he first major outing since suffering a minor stroke just ahead of leaving for the 2022 road cycling world championships in September.

She posted a note on social media about the ride, the first since her recovery this fall. She is vacationing in Martinique, and rode a loop around the Caribbean island.

“The first outing on the bike since September,” a note read. “Amen.”

The 33-year-old went to the hospital after feeling strange sensations just ahead of her trip to Australia, and doctors discovered she was suffering

“When I got up in the morning, I didn’t feel well. I was disoriented, bordering on faint,” she told the French newspaper Le Telegramme.

“I felt like I was drunk. Atypical symptoms, vomiting, tinnitus, tingling in the limbs, etc. I wasn’t sure what was happening to me, I just knew it wasn’t normal. I had never felt this. I asked Vincent [Ragot, her husband] to call an ambulance. I spent the day in the emergency room.”

She recalled how a doctor from the French federation encouraged her to undertake an MRI scan before embarking on her travel to Australia.

“That MRI showed the stroke. It was a shock for me. I stayed in hospital in Pontivy for a few days.”

She said there haven’t been any severe lasting effects.

“Today I feel fine,” she said last month. “It’s been a month now and I haven’t done exercise in that month. It was hard mentally and physically to not be able to. I will have surgery on the 20th and after that I should be able to continue a normal life with cycling in it. My family also know they can’t slow me down, even though they may be scared. I will have to start slowly but I expect to return to the peloton next year.”