Auction price hits €25,000 for one of Jan Ullrich’s 1998 Tour de France bikes

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jan Ullrich is auctioning one of his 1998 Tour de France bikes to help Ukraine.

The 48-year-old posted an image on his Instagram account to promote the auction. As of Monday, the highest bid already reached €25,100.

“I am now auctioning off a special bike from my career to benefit the ‘A Heart for Children’ campaign, which equips aid transports and supports sick children and orphans in Ukraine,” Ullrich said. “This is a custom-made product for the 1998 Tour de France. With an autograph, of course.”

Also read: How a clean and sober Jan Ullrich pedaled back to life

The carbon fiber Pinarello frame is painted yellow with yellow bar tape, is kitted out carbon fiber wheels, a Campagnolo groupset, and features a personalized Jan Ullrich nameplate.

Ullrich, of course, won the Tour in 1997, so the 1998 bike is one of the spare bikes that he had in waiting in his battle against Marco Pantani.

That year was marked by the “Festina Affaire” scandal that nearly stopped the Tour in its tracks. The race managed to arrive in Paris, where Pantani joined the club of riders who won the Giro d’Italia and Tour in the same year.

You can visit the auction site and bid on Ullrich’s Tour de France bike through April 16.