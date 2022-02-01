Astana Qazaqstan teases 2022 with must-watch rap video

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Astana Qazaqstan Team teased their intentions for the 2022 season with a music video.

Vincenzo Nibali, Joe Dombrowski, Miguel Ángel López, and even boss Alexander Vinokourov demonstrated some aptitude for holding a tune.

Also read: Astana Qazaqstan finalizes 2022 roster, includes Moscon, Nibali, López

The chorus includes lyrics like, “We are rolling pedals for the gold medals…”

True to the hip-hop style, some clips of the video were shot at a beach resort, poolside, with riders caressing a team-issue Wilier-Triestina bike.

Other clips in the lightly-produced video show the team dressed to impress, and at night in front of team cars.

Vincenzo Nibali even belted out a few lines of Italian, in front of a mic.

The team plans to start its 2022 season on Wednesday at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana with Manuele Boaro, David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Antonio Nibali, Vincenzo Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, and Andrey Zeits.

“The path to big goals is best started by rallying together as a united and motivated team! Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful!”