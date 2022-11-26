Astana-Qazaqstan renews U23 world champion Yevgeniy Fedorov through 2024

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Astana-Qazaqstan will keep Kazakh talent Yevgeniy Fedorov on its books through 2024.

The team confirmed Friday it renewed U23 world champion Federov two more years, with team boss Alexandr Vinokurov expecting big things for the future.

“Yevgeniy’s victory at the world championships brought indescribable emotions and joy to the whole Kazakhstan, and this motivates us to continue working hard,” Vinokurov said.

“Over the past two years, Fedorov has seriously improved and gained experience which he lacked … It is quite logical that we need to continue working in the same direction that we are going to do in the next two seasons.”

Also read:

Fedorov signed up with Astana-Premier Tech in 2021 and developed toward what was a breakout season this year.

The 22-year-old rumbled through a full classics program, saw his grand tour debut at the Vuelta a España, and outsprinted Czech promise Mathias Vacek for the U23 road race title.

“Yevgeniy has a great potential, he is ready to work tirelessly, therefore, we can confidently say that the first serious results will not take long,” Vinokourov forecast.

Astana-Qazaqstan will center around Miguel Ángel López and Alexey Lutsenko in 2023 in the wake of the retirement of Vincenzo Nibali, and was one of many WorldTour teams to deny interest in out-of-contract Nairo Quintana.

The team signed just four riders for the new season – including Luis León Sanchez and Martin Laas – as it looks to bounce back from a sub-par season that Vinokourov described as “rock bottom.”

Fedorov will be one of 10 Kazakh riders in the 2023 roster as the team stays true to its national identity.

“My biggest success so far is the win at the U23 world championships, and I was so happy to bring this gold medal and this jersey to my country, it means a lot for me,” Federov said.

“There is a lot of work ahead and I am happy to continue riding for Astana, the team where I feel comfortable, where I found good support and understanding. I am looking forward to the upcoming season, hoping to reach my first professional wins.”