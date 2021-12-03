Astana Qazaqstan finalizes 2022 roster, includes Moscon, Nibali, López

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Astana Qazaqstan announced its complete roster Friday for the 2022 season Friday, which includes the additions of Gianni Moscon from Ineos Grenadiers, Vincenzo Nibali from Trek-Segafredo, and Miguel Ángel López who returns to the squad after a year with Movistar Team.

“We have managed to get a strong, ambitious team together,” said team director Alexandre Vinokourov.

López has won stages of all three grand tours. He parted ways with Movistar after he quit the 2021 Vuelta a España in frustration on the penultimate stage while riding high on the general classification.

Also read: Miguel Ángel López on Movistar exit: ‘The best thing to do was leave’

Nibali is also making a return to the squad where he raced from 2013 through 2016.

Like López, Nibali has won stages at all three grand tours — including winning the yellow jersey at the 2014 Tour de France. The “Shark of Messina” brings a wealth of experience and grand tour ambition.

Moscon won stages 1 and 3 of the 2021 Tour of the Alps, and came very close to winning the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.

Earlier this year, American Joe Dombrowski announced he was leaving UAE Team Emirates for Astana.

Here is the 2022 team.

2022 Astana Qazaqstan Roster

Leonardo Basso (ITA)

Samuele Battistella (ITA)

Manuele Boaro (ITA)

Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ)

Valerio Conti (ITA)

Stefan De Bod (RSA)

David De la Cruz (ESP)

Joe Dombrowski (USA)

Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ)

Fabio Felline (ITA)

Michele Gazzoli (ITA)

Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ)

Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ)

Sebastian Henao (COL)

Miguel Ángel López (COL)

Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ)

Davide Martinelli (ITA)

Gianni Moscon (ITA)

Yuriy Natarov (KAZ)

Antonio Nibali (ITA)

Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)

Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ)

Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ)

Alexandr Riabushenko (BLR)

Javier Romo (ESP)

Harold Tejada (COL)

Simone Velasco (ITA)

Artyom Zakharov (KAZ)

Andrey Zeits (KAZ)