VeloNews News Road
Road

Arnaud Démare wins final stage of Tour of Poland, Ethan Hayter takes overall

After break's recapture, mass bunch sprint plays out in Krakow.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ) triumphed on the final day of the Tour of Poland in Kraków, winning a big bunch sprint to take stage 7. He beat Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) to the line, adding to his three stage wins in this year’s Giro d’Italia, and sealing victory in the points classification in the process.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall victory. He finished 11 seconds clear of Thursday’s time trial winner Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) and 18 ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious), with Matteo Sobrero (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Ben Tullett (Ineos Grenadiers) rounding out the top five.

Four riders got clear early on during the 177.8 kilometer stage, with Julius Johanssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and Syver Waersted (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) knuckling down to build a maximum advantage of four and a half minutes.

Driznews took the top mountain points on the day’s first two climbs to take over the lead in that competition. Waersted was later dropped with 70 kilometers to go, while De Marchi made a solo bid with 22 kilometers left, searching for his first win in almost a year.

He put in a strong effort but was caught by Nans Peters (Ag2r Cïtroen) with 10.3km left, with the Frenchman adding some welcome oomph and giving De Marchi a chance to recover somewhat. They were recaptured with one lap to go, setting the stage for a big bunch sprint and Démare’s success.

Hayter sealed the overall victory, adding to his win last year in the Tour of Norway. “I am very happy. My team were amazing today controlling the race and we did what we needed to do to finish it off,” he said.

“It was the hardest stage of the race. Small roads and dangerous descents, so we had to be in the front. The breakaway was really strong and a lot of guys chased all day, so it was the hardest day so far.”

Asked if it had been a personal goal for him to take the race, he said that Ineos Grenadiers had targeted the event and that he happened to be the one in the position to do so.

“The goal was for the team to win it. We had a few options. I stayed with them [his rivals] on the climbs and did a good time trial, so that was enough to win.

“Hopefully I will go to the Vuelta next. It will be nice to do my first Grand Tour. I am only 23, so I’ve a few years ahead.”

How it played out:

Stage seven was the concluder of this year’s Tour of Poland and ran 177.8 kilometers from Valsir to Kraków. It was a stage of two parts, with lumpy terrain early on being followed by a flat run in to the finish, where the riders would do three loops of a 5.5 km circuit.

The day’s had an intermediate sprint after 24 kilometers plus another after 62 km, plus the first category climb of Bienkowka (km 41) and the third category Gmina Budzow (km 46). There was one further ascent 39 kilometers from the finish, the fourth category Kaszow.

The day’s key move went after 13 km when Julius Johanssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and Syver Waersted (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) got clear. They opened a lead of 4:30 over the peloton, which was content to give them a little breathing room.

De Marchi took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Drizners, with the latter swapping that finishing order on the subsequent climb.

This proved crucial, with the 20 points on offer for the race’s first category one ascent catapulting him into the provisional lead of the King of the Mountains competition. He made sure of that by again beating De Marchi to the top of the subsequent category three hill, with the latter again taking the intermediate sprint at 61.3.

The gap there was still 4:30, but started to fall shortly after that.

Waersted was under pressure and was detached with 70 kilometers remaining, leaving three out front. They raced into the final 40 kilometers together and onto to the fourth category climb, where Johansen took the prime. The trio had 1:22 with 35 kilometers remaining and 57 seconds ten km later, making it likely that the bunch would bring them back before the finish.

FDJ Groupama and Jumbo-Visma were amongst those chasing, trying to set up their sprinters Arnaud Démare and Mike Teunissen.

De Marchi jumped clear with 22 kilometers remaining and had a 35 second lead over the hard-chasing peloton. Johansen and Drizners were recaptured with 19km to go, while De Marchi had just 20 seconds crossing the finish line for the second-last time with 15.2 kilometers remaining.

He stretched his back out to try to ease the pain of his effort, and was joined by Nans Peters (Ag2r Cïtroen) with 10.3 kilometers left. Peters drove the pace onwards, giving De Marchi some respite, but the peloton was lurking close behind and ended the party with one lap remaining.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) judged things perfectly in the tussle to the line, launching and fending off Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious).

Tour de Pologne Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:59:20
2KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
3BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
4KANTER MaxMovistar Team0:00
5THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
6VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost0:00
7CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
8THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
9ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
10GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
11GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
12VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
13ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland0:00
14ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
15VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
16JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
17LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
18GAZZOLI MicheleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
19BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
21PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk0:00
22PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
23CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
24HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
25TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
26MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
27ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
28MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
29MURIAS JakubPoland0:00
30SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers0:00
31BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
32KACZMAREK JakubPoland0:00
33ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
34BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
35HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
36ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
37WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
38RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
39BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
40ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
41TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
42CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
43PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
44SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
45VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
47MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
48ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
49MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious0:00
50BUDZINSKI MarcinPoland0:00
51HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
52LEITÃO IúriCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
53QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
54FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
55PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:00
56VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
57HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team0:00
58HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
59WELTEN BramGroupama - FDJ0:00
60GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
61KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk0:00
62VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma0:00
63GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:00
64SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
65OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
66GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
67RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team0:00
68SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
69ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
70MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
71MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious0:00
72MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:00
73BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
74HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
75CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
76FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
77BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
78WELSFORD SamTeam DSM0:00
79AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
80LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates0:00
81BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
82PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
83CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
84SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
85GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
86DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis0:00
87CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:00
88GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
89LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk0:00
90CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
91CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:00
92HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:00
93HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
94PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
95GRABIS MateuszPoland0:00
96MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
97HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma0:00
98TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
99VAN DIJKE MickJumbo-Visma0:20
100BOHLI TomCofidis0:20
101KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:32
102HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo0:38
103ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:43
104ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:43
105DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:53
106DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal0:53
107BROŻYNA PiotrPoland0:58
108KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost0:58
109HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:21
110HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:21
111TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates1:27
112MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal1:46
113STOSZ PatrykPoland1:46
114WÆRSTED SyverUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:46
115NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:46
116MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe1:46
117BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech1:46
118CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:54
119O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:54
120PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:04
121WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious2:04
122WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost2:14
123DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech3:16
124JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:26
125KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ3:37
126DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:01
127NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM6:14
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers 28:26:23
2ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:11
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:18
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:23
5TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:25
6CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:31
7BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:32
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:32
9ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:45
10ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:50
11MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:51
12BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:51
13PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:52
14TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
15GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:56
16PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ1:01
17GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:07
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
19CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost1:07
20HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
21QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost1:10
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:12
23ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:14
24BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
25CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:26
26VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
27ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team1:34
28KACZMAREK JakubPoland1:38
29FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:55
30GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team1:57
31ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:04
32BARTA WillMovistar Team2:16
33ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious2:28
34HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:28
35CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:31
36CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:32
37PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:36
38WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech2:40
39DELETTRE AlexandreCofidis2:40
40MARTÍN Sergio RomanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:52
41HOLLMANN JuriMovistar Team2:55
42RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team3:05
43TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:13
44PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:15
45VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:18
46SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3:33
47WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious3:52
48LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates3:55
49HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech4:09
50NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers4:14
51HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:03
52GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:04
53THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:13
54RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team5:16
55MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious5:19
56KANTER MaxMovistar Team6:02
57ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:11
58DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ6:20
59PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team6:24
60VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma6:25
61DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6:38
62SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA6:56
63HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma7:10
64OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates7:13
65VAN DIJKE MickJumbo-Visma7:23
66FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team7:38
67SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team7:40
68BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe8:06
69AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:13
70MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious8:17
71SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team8:30
72DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal9:04
73GREGAARD JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team9:08
74ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland9:53
75HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo10:00
76HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM10:28
77KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ11:14
78CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:35
79VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost12:53
80GAZZOLI MicheleAstana Qazaqstan Team12:58
81SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers13:04
82BUDZINSKI MarcinPoland13:16
83KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma13:18
84ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates13:56
85MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates14:00
86KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost14:21
87BOHLI TomCofidis15:29
88JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech16:38
89DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech18:25
90WELTEN BramGroupama - FDJ18:45
91KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk19:07
92MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal21:14
93CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost21:23
94VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:56
95LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk22:00
96MURIAS JakubPoland22:20
97HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious22:37
98BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech22:54
99DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal23:25
100JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:02
101CIMOLAI DavideCofidis24:47
102GIDICH YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team24:51
103LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo24:58
104BROŻYNA PiotrPoland25:22
105VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:01
106O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:08
107BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious26:28
108THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:34
109MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM26:34
110BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe26:54
111KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal27:28
112MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo28:10
113MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team28:25
114TROIA OlivieroUAE Team Emirates28:58
115VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers29:36
116WELSFORD SamTeam DSM29:41
117ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team29:50
118PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers30:05
119LEITÃO IúriCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:10
120PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk30:20
121MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe30:28
122GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ30:47
123WÆRSTED SyverUno-X Pro Cycling Team31:19
124GRABIS MateuszPoland32:51
125NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM33:34
126WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost33:40
127STOSZ PatrykPoland36:43
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ74
2KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma72
3KANTER MaxMovistar Team62
4BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious57
5ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates51
6MILAN JonathanBahrain - Victorious51
7THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42
8HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers42
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious40
10ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM39
11GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37
12ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates36
13HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35
14THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo33
15SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32
16VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost31
17ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland30
18PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ29
19MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates28
20TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers26
21BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team26
22HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe25
23BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe25
24ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM22
25CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
26SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers19
27VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team17
28BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM16
29SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team15
30GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team14
31PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
32CIMOLAI DavideCofidis14
33VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers14
34WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious13
35GAZZOLI MicheleAstana Qazaqstan Team13
36MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe13
37HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
38GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ12
39STOSZ PatrykPoland11
40PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost11
41GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team11
42PRADES EduardCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11
43ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10
44CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost9
45CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9
46KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal9
47MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal8
48TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team8
49CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
50ANDERSEN IdarUno-X Pro Cycling Team8
51LEITÃO IúriCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8
52CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
53VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
54BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech6
55HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech5
56JONES TajIsrael - Premier Tech5
57VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
58LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo4
59MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team4
60NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers3
61PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk3
62HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
63BOHLI TomCofidis2
64WELTEN BramGroupama - FDJ2
65ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1
66SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 85:19:33
2Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:43
3Team DSM2:46
4EF Education-EasyPost2:48
5Bahrain - Victorious3:56
6AG2R Citroën Team4:20
7Team BikeExchange - Jayco4:22
8Astana Qazaqstan Team4:41
9Israel - Premier Tech5:51
10Movistar Team5:56
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:05
12UAE Team Emirates6:11
13Lotto Soudal6:13
14BORA - hansgrohe6:53
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7:19
16Groupama - FDJ7:32
17Jumbo-Visma11:28
18Cofidis13:16
19Trek - Segafredo14:32
20Uno-X Pro Cycling Team15:06
21Poland18:09
22Team Novo Nordisk1:04:19
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal23
2DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech16
3MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal15
4HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma11
5WÆRSTED SyverUno-X Pro Cycling Team11
6OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates8
7WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael - Premier Tech7
8JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
9PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team5
10GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team4
11MURIAS JakubPoland3
12VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
13HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
14QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost2
15NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2
16THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
17SCHLEGEL MichalCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2
18SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team2
19BROŻYNA PiotrPoland2
20FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1
21FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

