Arnaud Démare wins final stage of Tour of Poland, Ethan Hayter takes overall
After break's recapture, mass bunch sprint plays out in Krakow.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ) triumphed on the final day of the Tour of Poland in Kraków, winning a big bunch sprint to take stage 7. He beat Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) to the line, adding to his three stage wins in this year’s Giro d’Italia, and sealing victory in the points classification in the process.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton to seal the overall victory. He finished 11 seconds clear of Thursday’s time trial winner Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) and 18 ahead of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious), with Matteo Sobrero (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Ben Tullett (Ineos Grenadiers) rounding out the top five.
Four riders got clear early on during the 177.8 kilometer stage, with Julius Johanssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and Syver Waersted (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) knuckling down to build a maximum advantage of four and a half minutes.
Driznews took the top mountain points on the day’s first two climbs to take over the lead in that competition. Waersted was later dropped with 70 kilometers to go, while De Marchi made a solo bid with 22 kilometers left, searching for his first win in almost a year.
He put in a strong effort but was caught by Nans Peters (Ag2r Cïtroen) with 10.3km left, with the Frenchman adding some welcome oomph and giving De Marchi a chance to recover somewhat. They were recaptured with one lap to go, setting the stage for a big bunch sprint and Démare’s success.
Hayter sealed the overall victory, adding to his win last year in the Tour of Norway. “I am very happy. My team were amazing today controlling the race and we did what we needed to do to finish it off,” he said.
“It was the hardest stage of the race. Small roads and dangerous descents, so we had to be in the front. The breakaway was really strong and a lot of guys chased all day, so it was the hardest day so far.”
Asked if it had been a personal goal for him to take the race, he said that Ineos Grenadiers had targeted the event and that he happened to be the one in the position to do so.
“The goal was for the team to win it. We had a few options. I stayed with them [his rivals] on the climbs and did a good time trial, so that was enough to win.
“Hopefully I will go to the Vuelta next. It will be nice to do my first Grand Tour. I am only 23, so I’ve a few years ahead.”
How it played out:
Stage seven was the concluder of this year’s Tour of Poland and ran 177.8 kilometers from Valsir to Kraków. It was a stage of two parts, with lumpy terrain early on being followed by a flat run in to the finish, where the riders would do three loops of a 5.5 km circuit.
The day’s had an intermediate sprint after 24 kilometers plus another after 62 km, plus the first category climb of Bienkowka (km 41) and the third category Gmina Budzow (km 46). There was one further ascent 39 kilometers from the finish, the fourth category Kaszow.
The day’s key move went after 13 km when Julius Johanssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and Syver Waersted (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) got clear. They opened a lead of 4:30 over the peloton, which was content to give them a little breathing room.
De Marchi took the first intermediate sprint ahead of Drizners, with the latter swapping that finishing order on the subsequent climb.
This proved crucial, with the 20 points on offer for the race’s first category one ascent catapulting him into the provisional lead of the King of the Mountains competition. He made sure of that by again beating De Marchi to the top of the subsequent category three hill, with the latter again taking the intermediate sprint at 61.3.
The gap there was still 4:30, but started to fall shortly after that.
Waersted was under pressure and was detached with 70 kilometers remaining, leaving three out front. They raced into the final 40 kilometers together and onto to the fourth category climb, where Johansen took the prime. The trio had 1:22 with 35 kilometers remaining and 57 seconds ten km later, making it likely that the bunch would bring them back before the finish.
FDJ Groupama and Jumbo-Visma were amongst those chasing, trying to set up their sprinters Arnaud Démare and Mike Teunissen.
De Marchi jumped clear with 22 kilometers remaining and had a 35 second lead over the hard-chasing peloton. Johansen and Drizners were recaptured with 19km to go, while De Marchi had just 20 seconds crossing the finish line for the second-last time with 15.2 kilometers remaining.
He stretched his back out to try to ease the pain of his effort, and was joined by Nans Peters (Ag2r Cïtroen) with 10.3 kilometers left. Peters drove the pace onwards, giving De Marchi some respite, but the peloton was lurking close behind and ended the party with one lap remaining.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) judged things perfectly in the tussle to the line, launching and fending off Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious).
Tour de Pologne Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:59:20
|2
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|4
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|5
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|6
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|7
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|8
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|9
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|10
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|11
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|0:00
|14
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|15
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|16
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|17
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|18
|GAZZOLI Michele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|19
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|21
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00
|22
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|23
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|24
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|25
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|26
|MARTÍN Sergio Roman
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|27
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|28
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|29
|MURIAS Jakub
|Poland
|0:00
|30
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|31
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|32
|KACZMAREK Jakub
|Poland
|0:00
|33
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|34
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|35
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|36
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|37
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|38
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|39
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|40
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|41
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|42
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|43
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|44
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|45
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|47
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|48
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|49
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|50
|BUDZINSKI Marcin
|Poland
|0:00
|51
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|52
|LEITÃO Iúri
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|53
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|54
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|55
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|56
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|57
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|58
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|59
|WELTEN Bram
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|60
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|61
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00
|62
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|63
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|64
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|65
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|66
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|67
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|68
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|69
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|70
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|71
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|72
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|73
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|74
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|75
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|76
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|77
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|78
|WELSFORD Sam
|Team DSM
|0:00
|79
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|80
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|81
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|82
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|83
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|84
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|85
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|86
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|0:00
|87
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|88
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00
|89
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00
|90
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|91
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:00
|92
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|93
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|94
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|95
|GRABIS Mateusz
|Poland
|0:00
|96
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|97
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|98
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|99
|VAN DIJKE Mick
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|100
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|0:20
|101
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|102
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:38
|103
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:43
|104
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:43
|105
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53
|106
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|0:53
|107
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|0:58
|108
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:58
|109
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:21
|110
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:21
|111
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:27
|112
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46
|113
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|1:46
|114
|WÆRSTED Syver
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:46
|115
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|116
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46
|117
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:46
|118
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:54
|119
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:54
|120
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|121
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:04
|122
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|123
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:16
|124
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:26
|125
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:37
|126
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:01
|127
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|6:14
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:26:23
|2
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:11
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:23
|5
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|6
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:31
|7
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:32
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|9
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:45
|10
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:50
|11
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:51
|12
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:51
|13
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:52
|14
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|15
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|16
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01
|17
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|19
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:07
|20
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|21
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:10
|22
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|23
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:14
|24
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|25
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:26
|26
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30
|27
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1:34
|28
|KACZMAREK Jakub
|Poland
|1:38
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:55
|30
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|1:57
|31
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:04
|32
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|2:16
|33
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:28
|34
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:28
|35
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:31
|36
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:32
|37
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:36
|38
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:40
|39
|DELETTRE Alexandre
|Cofidis
|2:40
|40
|MARTÍN Sergio Roman
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:52
|41
|HOLLMANN Juri
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|43
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:13
|44
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:15
|45
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:18
|46
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:33
|47
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:52
|48
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:55
|49
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:09
|50
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:14
|51
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:03
|52
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:04
|53
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:13
|54
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|55
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:19
|56
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|6:02
|57
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:11
|58
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:20
|59
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:24
|60
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:25
|61
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:38
|62
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6:56
|63
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:10
|64
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:13
|65
|VAN DIJKE Mick
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:23
|66
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:38
|67
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7:40
|68
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:06
|69
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:13
|70
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:17
|71
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:30
|72
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|9:04
|73
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9:08
|74
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|9:53
|75
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:00
|76
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|10:28
|77
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:14
|78
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:35
|79
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:53
|80
|GAZZOLI Michele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:58
|81
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:04
|82
|BUDZINSKI Marcin
|Poland
|13:16
|83
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:18
|84
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:56
|85
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:00
|86
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:21
|87
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|15:29
|88
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:38
|89
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:25
|90
|WELTEN Bram
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:45
|91
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19:07
|92
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|21:14
|93
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21:23
|94
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:56
|95
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|22:00
|96
|MURIAS Jakub
|Poland
|22:20
|97
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:37
|98
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:54
|99
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|23:25
|100
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:02
|101
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|24:47
|102
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24:51
|103
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:58
|104
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|25:22
|105
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:01
|106
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:08
|107
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:28
|108
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:34
|109
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|26:34
|110
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:54
|111
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|27:28
|112
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:10
|113
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|28:25
|114
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE Team Emirates
|28:58
|115
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:36
|116
|WELSFORD Sam
|Team DSM
|29:41
|117
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:50
|118
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:05
|119
|LEITÃO Iúri
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30:10
|120
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|30:20
|121
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:28
|122
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:47
|123
|WÆRSTED Syver
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|31:19
|124
|GRABIS Mateusz
|Poland
|32:51
|125
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|33:34
|126
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|33:40
|127
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|36:43
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|74
|2
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|72
|3
|KANTER Max
|Movistar Team
|62
|4
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|57
|5
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|51
|6
|MILAN Jonathan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51
|7
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42
|8
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40
|10
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|39
|11
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37
|12
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|36
|13
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35
|14
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|33
|15
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32
|16
|VAN DEN BERG Marijn
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31
|17
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|30
|18
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|29
|19
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|28
|20
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|21
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|23
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|24
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|22
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|26
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19
|27
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|28
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|16
|29
|SCARONI Christian
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|30
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|31
|PAGE Hugo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|32
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|33
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|34
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|35
|GAZZOLI Michele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13
|36
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|37
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12
|38
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|39
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|11
|40
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|41
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|42
|PRADES Eduard
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|43
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|44
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9
|45
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|46
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|47
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|48
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|49
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|50
|ANDERSEN Idar
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|51
|LEITÃO Iúri
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|52
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|53
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|54
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|55
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|56
|JONES Taj
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|57
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|58
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|59
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|60
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|61
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|62
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2
|63
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2
|64
|WELTEN Bram
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|65
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|66
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|85:19:33
|2
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:43
|3
|Team DSM
|2:46
|4
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:48
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:56
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:20
|7
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:22
|8
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:41
|9
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:51
|10
|Movistar Team
|5:56
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:05
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:11
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|6:13
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:53
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:19
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:32
|17
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:28
|18
|Cofidis
|13:16
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:32
|20
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|15:06
|21
|Poland
|18:09
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:19
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|2
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16
|3
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|5
|WÆRSTED Syver
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|7
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7
|8
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|9
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|10
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|11
|MURIAS Jakub
|Poland
|3
|12
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|13
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|14
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|15
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|16
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|17
|SCHLEGEL Michal
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|SKAARSETH Anders
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|2
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|21
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
