Arnaud Démare outclasses sprinters Milano-Torino

French sprinter Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) came around Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and a fading Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the closing meters of the 2020 Milano Torino.

Démare said of his win, “The perfect preparation for Milano-Sanremo. The team [is] in great shape. We’ve just come from a three-week training camp. The team worked well. I’m in great shape. I cannot hide. I’m going really well. I go there [Milano-Sanremo] every year hoping to win and this year is no different.”

The Frenchman had been well-positioned in the final kilometers, tucked safely in a Groupama-FDJ lead out train, which emerged from a crash in the peloton with about 2 kilometers to go.

The crash which marred the final kilometers looked to be a result of Sagan trying to stick on Oss’ wheel, while navigating around some road furniture, bouncing off of Ian Garrison (Deceuninck–Quick-Step).

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) appeared to be the most seriously injured, with possible clavicle, scapula, and rib fractures.

This crash created a big separation at the front, which Lotto-Soudal took advantage of and immediately took control of the front to try to deliver Ewan to the line.

Oss took Sagan to a final corner with about 600 meters to go.

Sagan launched his attack, and was immediately shadowed by newly-crowned Strade Bianche winner van Aert, and Ewan, but it was Démare who had the freshest legs and was able to take the field sprint.

“I’m coming very, very well. I have really good legs, the team is amazing and did a wonderful job. It’s perfect,” summarized Démare.

Commenting about the upcoming Milan-Sanremo, Démare added, “We are not afraid of anyone. I feel very good and we have very big ambitions, we are not going to hide it. The team is very good, me too.”

Results

1. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), 4:18:57

2. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), at s.t.

3. Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma), at s.t.

4. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), at s.t.

5. Danny Van Poppel (Circus-Wanty Gobert), at s.t.

6. Nacer Bouhanni (Team Arkea-Samsic), at s.t.

7. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t.

8. Manuel Belletti (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), at s.t.

9. Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott), at s.t.

10. Ben Swift (Team Ineos), at s.t.