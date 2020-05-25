Arnaud Démare breaks wrist in training crash

French sprinter Arnaud Démare will be out of action for two weeks having broken his left carpal bone.

Just two weeks after being allowed to train outdoors after French lockdown measures were lifted, l’Equipe has reported that the Groupama-FDJ rider crashed while mountain biking near his home in northern France. Despite breaking a bone in his wrist, he will only require two weeks of downtime before a resumption of training.

“It was a stupid fall,” team manager Marc Madiot told Het Nieuwsblad. “Anyway, it is better that this happens now than in two months.”

The 28-year-old will presumably be hoping to race his fifth Tour de France this summer while his team targets the overall with Thibaut Pinot.