Arctic Race of Norway celebrates 10th anniversary with return to North Cape

All four stages in 2023 will be north of the Arctic Circle from August 17-20.

The old saying that races get you places will be reconfirmed in August as the Arctic Race of Norway celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The four-day stage race is the only one in the world that dips into the Arctic Circle, and organizers are returning to the famed North Cape in the world’s most northerly race.

“Following a 2022 edition held entirely below the Arctic Circle, the Arctic Race of Norway returns to its roots by heading north,” officials said Wednesday.

All four stages in 2023 will be north of the Arctic Circle from August 17-20.

The race will start in Kautokeino, a cultural center of the Sami people, and race across Troms og Finnmark, Norway’s most northern province.

The final stage will end at North Cape, the northernmost point in Europe that can be accessed by car and the northernmost public road in Europe.

“The last stage runs along some of the most beautiful Norway has to offer in terms of brutal and magnificent nature. However, the last 25 kilometers towards Nordkapp will be tough,” said ex-pro Thor Hushovd, ambassador of the race. “Here, the best climbers will surely attack and give all that is left of their strength after four hard stages, and the overall race will certainly not be decided before the finish on the Nordkapp plateau.”

2023 Arctic Race of Norway (August 17-20)

Thursday 17 August, Stage 1: Kautokeino to Alta (171km)

Friday 18 August, Stage 2: Alta to Hammerfest (153km)

Saturday 19 August, Stage 3: Hammerfest to Havøysund (167km)

Sunday 20 August, Stage 4: Kvalsund to Cap Nord (171km)

The route of the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway returns to North Cape. (Map: ASO)

