Antonio Tiberi suspended for 20 days by Trek-Segafredo after killing cat with air rifle

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Trek-Segafredo has suspended Antonio Tiberi for at least 20 days after the Italian was found guilty of shooting and killing a cat.

Tiberi was fined 4,000 Euros by a court in San Marino — where he has lived since last year — this week after he admitted to shooting a cat with an air rifle, though he has denied that he intended to kill the animal.

The news broke in the Italian press Tuesday, as Tiberi was traveling back from the UAE Tour, catching his team off-guard. In addition to the suspension, Trek-Segafredo said it would donate the money that Tiberi earned during his suspension to an organization focused on animal welfare.

“Regarding Antonio Tiberi’s recent sentencing in San Marino, Trek-Segafredo fully agrees with the fine and strongly condemns the reprehensible act, which is a clear violation of the team’s code of conduct,” the team statement said. “The team was previously unaware of the transgression and has immediately suspended Antonio for a minimum of 20 days without pay. He will not race at Trofeo Laigueglia, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Torino. If necessary, the team will take further action in the future.

“In addition to the fine already issued by the courts, the team will donate Antonio’s suspended pay to an appropriate animal care, protection, and rescue organization.

“Trek-Segafredo would like to reiterate its great disappointment in Antonio’s conduct. The team strives to help riders improve not just as athletes, but as men and women. The team will work closely with Antonio to ensure he educates himself and expects him to take necessary steps to express his remorse and become a better person,” the Trek-Segafredo statement continued.

Also read: Trek-Segafredo rider Antonio Tiberi fined for killing cat with air rifle

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tiberi had bought an air rifle last summer and was testing it by taking shots out of the window of his apartment. After taking aim at a road sign, he aimed it at a cat and ultimately shot it in the head.

The cat belonged to his neighbor, a former head of state in San Marino, who called the police. While Tiberi admitted to the incident, he told the court that he did not think that the shot would be fatal.

Following the news of his suspension, Tiberi’s management company issued a statement on behalf of the Italian.

“I deeply regret my shameful actions. Shooting the cat was something tremendously stupid and irresponsible, the serious and danger of which I realized only after,” Tiberi said in the statement. “I don’t want to make any kind of excuse to comment, to add any ‘if’ or ‘but.’ I accept with a sense of responsibility and repentance the consequences and the blame for my action. If I have not spoken publicly about it before, it was only because of a strong sense of shame and regret.

“I understand the criticism from fans, the media, and people in general. I can do nothing but apologize to them, just as I did to my team, who are a blameless victim of the affair. My conduct was not at all befitting a professional athlete and, more generally, a responsible and sensible person. I apologize again and publicly to the minister of San Marino, Pedini Amati, for the emotional damage I caused him, as well as to all the citizens of San Marino. Finally, to everyone, I reiterate that it was not my intention to kill the cat; it was an accident.”

Tiberi went on to say that he would give up his time to work with a cat welfare organization as well as donate any prize winnings he earned this season.

“I believe it is also my duty not to limit myself to apology, but also to activate myself with actions as well. Therefore, I have decided to make a financial donation based on the prizes I earn in the current season to some associations in the San Marino territory that take care of stray cats, in the choice of which I would like to collaborate with the government. In addition, I would like to choose one of these associations and spend some of my free time to help out in person as well.

“I realize that this comes only now but, alas, I can only follow up the repentance with a concrete and useful gesture. I have made a big mistake and I believe that now the only thing I can do is to act to redeem.”