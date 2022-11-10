Another month off the bike for Primož Roglič following surgery

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Primož Roglič will have to wait for another month before he’s able to start training again after undergoing surgery on his shoulder at the beginning of October.

Roglič posted a brief update about his recovery on his Instagram account, saying that everything was “going as planned.”

The Jumbo-Visma rider required surgery on his shoulder after he dislocated it at the Tour de France this summer in a high-speed crash on stage 5. It was one of many dislocations he’d suffered, and the procedure was done in an effort to prevent it from happening again.

“Rehab is going as planned. As you can see, I can do a bit of movement. I still need to probably wait a month of so to jump on the bike, but I’m busy with other projects,” he said.

Following a strong start to the year, where he won Paris-Nice and the Criterium du Dauphiné, Roglič had a challenging second half to the 2022 season. Both of his grand tour targets of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España ended in pain after big crashes.

At the Tour, he hit the deck after a rider in front of him crashed into a haybale that had been knocked into the road by a passing race motorbike. He dislocated his shoulder but finished the stage after popping it back in by himself.

Roglič continued to race and played a key part in cracking Tadej Pogačar for his teammate Jonas Vingegaard — who would go on to win overall — in the second week before pulling out ahead of stage 15.

The Slovenian then went to the Vuelta with hopes of winning a record fourth straight title. He looked as though he might be the only major challenger to overall leader Remco Evenepoel as the race went into the final week.

However, a touch of wheels while he was on the attack on stage 16 spelled the end of his race and his season.