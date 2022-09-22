Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Road
Road

Annemiek van Vleuten wait-and-see ahead of UCI Road World Championships

Dutch star rode 65km on Thursday but said it's too early to say if she can handle the rigors of Saturday's elite women's road race.

Annemiek van Vleuten remains in standby mode ahead of Saturday’s elite women’s road race at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships.

The Dutch star fractured her elbow in a freak crash moments after coming off the start ramp at the mixed relay team time trial race Wednesday. Doctors said she would not require surgery, and left the door open for a possible start Saturday.

Van Vleuten managed to ride her bike Thursday, but said it’s too early to say if she will be able to race the grueling world’s circuit Saturday in Wollongong.

“My conclusion after a morning ride: I have my bike under control. However, safety comes first,” Van Vleuten wrote on Instagram. “I did sleep well. I’m going to try again tomorrow.”

Also read:

Van Vleuten rode about 65km Thursday with two teammates: newly-crowned TT world champ Ellen van Dijk and Riejanne Markus.

Van Vleuten said she will try to race Saturday if she can “handle the pain.”

