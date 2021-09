Annemiek van Vleuten solos to stage win, GC lead at Ceratizit Challenge

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) rode away from the bunch with an emphatic solo win Saturday at the third stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by the Vuelta in Spain.

The world time trial champion put her solo skills to good work to drop the bunch, and power home the victory in the 107.9km third stage from Cabeza de Manzaneda to Pereiro de Aguiar.

“My performance today was a surprise that I wasn’t expecting,” van Vleuten said at the line. “I came here after a block at altitude, and I knew I was coming here not very well recovered, but the first two days of racing helped me, and today I was already feeling good.”

Feeling good indeed.

Van Vleuten soloed home 2:48 ahead of the chasing Liane Lippert (DSM) and Katazyrina Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram).

Following her TT win Friday, Saturday’s road victory nudges van Vleuten into the overall lead, now 1:34 ahead of overnight leader Marien Reusser (Al茅-BTC).

“After the first stage, I thought we had lost all hope of winning,” van Vleuten said. “I didn’t want to at least try, because you never know. To win the overall in any stage race you have to have a very, very strong team. I knew if we were capable of isolating Reusser, we’d have a chance, and we did it.”

The four-day race ends Sunday with another rolling 107.4km stage from As Pontes to Santiago de Compostela.

“Tomorrow will be another hard day,” van Vleuten said. “This isn’t the Tour or the Champs-脡lys茅es. We’ll have to be concentrated to defend the leader’s jersey. The team is confident and I know we will fight for it.”