Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 30% OFF OUTSIDE+

Fuel All Your Adventures With This Holiday Sale

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

Annemiek van Vleuten, Remco Evenepoel win Velo d’Or prizes

An international jury of journalists awards the prizes to the top road riders each season.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten and Remco Evenepoel won the prestigious Vélo d’Or prizes, officials announced Thursday.

Organized by the French cycling magazine Vélo, an international jury of journalists — with VeloNews among the voting members — awards the prizes to the top road riders each season.

Van Vleuten wins the inaugural prize in the women’s category after dominating the 2022 season with victories in the first Tour de France Femmes as well as the Giro d’Italia Donne and the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta. Her second career world title put the cherry on the cake for a superb 2022.

Lotte Kopecky was second in voting following her breakout classics season, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was third with more successes off-road.

Evenepoel, who won Belgium’s first grand tour in 40 years, was the men’s category winner. His world title and victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Clásica San Sebastián underscored his remarkable and wildly successful season.

“It’s a great honor to win the Vélo d’Or,” said the youngest rider in history to win this prestigious trophy. “Especially so early in my career, because in my opinion it’s the most important prize in the sport. It’s a reward for the entire season. When I was still playing football, I was fascinated by the prestige of the Ballon d’Or. Actually, the Vélo d’Or is the Ballon d’Or of cycling, and that link resonates a bit with me.”

Wout van Aert, who won his first green jersey at the Tour de France, was second in the vote, with Tadej Pogačar coming in third.

Van Vleuten and Evenepoel won the Vélo d’Or prizes for 2022. (Photo: Vélo Magazine)

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo