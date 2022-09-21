Annemiek van Vleuten crashes hard in mixed relay team time trial at UCI Road World Championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Annemiek van Vleuten crashed heavily just moments after coming down the start ramp at the mixed relay team time trial Wednesday at the UCI Road World Championships.

The Dutch star slammed down hard on her right side after losing control of her bike just moments after starting the second half of the mixed relay race.

Van Vleuten was stunned from the impact, and did not continue in the race. She later walked out of the venue with the help of two team staffers.

“On my way to the hospital for X-rays of my right side. All bruised and especially worried about my right elbow/arm,” Van Vleuten wrote on social media. “My front tire exploded and I crashed.”

Van Vleuten is the favorite for the elite women’s road race Saturday, and her ability to race this weekend will depend on what doctors determine.

Van Vleuten was transported to a local hospital for X-rays, and doctors will determine if she will be able to compete Saturday.

Van Vleuten was on the second wheel when she abruptly swung left, struck the curb and race barriers, and slammed on her right side.

Teammate Ellen Van Dijk, riding behind her, bunny-hopped and rode over the rear wheel of Van Vleuten’s bike.

#Wollongong2022🌈Desafortunada caída de Annemiek van Vleuten 🇳🇱 nada más salir el trío femenino neerlandés en la CRE mixta. Se ha golpeado la rodilla y se ha puesto en pie con gestos de dolor. Esperamos que no tenga consecuencias de cara a la carrera en línea del sábado. pic.twitter.com/cZhdUgNHP6 — Ciclismo a Fondo (@Ciclismoafondo_) September 21, 2022

Van Vleuten’s tire was visibly off her front wheel in the aftermath of the crash.

A stunned Van Vleuten sat upright as she tried to make sense of what had just happened.

The favored Dutch team were already on the back foot after Bauke Mollema suffered a mechanical, and then Van Vleuten crashed.

The team still finished in the top-5, riding with only two finishers in both the men’s and women’s segments.